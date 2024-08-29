City Of La Quinta Achieves Certified Autism Centertm Status, Leading The Way In Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jon McMillen, city manager

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) now recognizes the City of La Quinta as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). The certification process requires training for at least 80% of the front-facing staff to be completed, focusing on understanding autism, effective communication, and best practices for accommodating sensory needs.

"This training is consistent with La Quinta's commitment to do everything possible to ensure that all residents and visitors feel comfortable, supported, and valued in our city. Only by learning about the needs of people with autism and sensory sensitivities can we make everyone feel welcome and provide a positive experience,” says Jon McMillen, city manager.

The CDC reports that 1 in 6 people nationwide have sensory needs, and 1 and 36 children have autism. As this population grows, organizations are looking for ways to serve these constituents.

“In order to ensure residents and visitors have positive experiences, more cities around the globe are focusing on how to support public-facing staff to provide better experiences for everyone. The CAC training and certification help equip staff to create environments where everyone feels valued and supported,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for various organizations around the globe. Each program is created so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered throughout the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.



###

About the City of La Quinta

The City of La Quinta was incorporated on May 1, 1982. It is the youngest of nine incorporated cities that make up the Coachella Valley in eastern Riverside County. The city was named for the La Quinta Resort, which was established in 1926. The Desert Cahuilla Indians were the first ancestors of the La Quinta area. The Salton Sea, ranches, celebrities, and PGA West are also all part of La Quinta's rich history. Surrounded by the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta spans about 32 square miles and has a full-time population of just under 40,000, as well as a large seasonal population of“snowbirds.” It is home to The American Express PGA tournament played annually and the world-class No. 1 ranked La Quinta Art Celebration, which brings the best artists in the world to the city twice a year.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.