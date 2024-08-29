Apni Party Announces List Of 24 Candidates For J&K Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Thursday announced list of 24 candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

The party president Syed Mohammad Altaf will contest from Chanapora constituency.

As per the official list, Mohammad Ashraf Mir has been given a mandate for Lal Chowk constituency, Zaffar Habib Shah

for Central-Shalteng, Mohammad Ashraf Palpori for Eidgah, Syed Muzaffar Rizvi for Bheerwah, Riyaz Bhadana for Khan Sahib, Ghulam Hassan Mir for Gulmarg,

Yawar Dilawar Mir for Rafiabad, Ghulam Mohammad War for Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Lone for Baramulla and Riyaz Ahmad Sheikh for Pattan constituency.

The list further reads that Shabir Ahmad Shah have been given a mandate to contest from Wagoora-Kreeri constituency followed by, Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray for Sonawari, Raja Manzoor for Karnah, Mohammad Amin Bhat for Kupwara, Abdul Rahim Wani for Lolab, Dr. Noor-ud-Din Shah for Trehgam, Mohammad Munawar Khawaja for Langate, Manjit Singh for Vijaypur, Adv. Sahil Bharti for Ramgarh, Adv. Lovely Mangol for Samba (SC), Ch. Yasir Ali for Bani, Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah for Rajouri (ST) and Shah Mohammad Tantray have been given a mandate for Poonch-Haveli constituency.