Paris 2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani Athletes Ready To Compete

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have officially kicked off, bringing together the strongest from around the globe, Azernews reports.

During the ceremony, Paralympians took part in a parade, with the Azerbaijani flag being proudly held by para taekwondo Imamaddin Khalilov and paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva.

Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing in 7 sports at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000 athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.

These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of eight over 2020.

Azerbaijani Paralympians are eager to make their mark at Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Para taekwondo fighters Royala Fataliyeva and Sabir Zeynalov will compete in their respective K44 weight categories: Fataliyeva in the 52 kilograms class and Zeynalov in the 58 kilograms class.

In para-swimming, Konul Suleymanova will participate in the S2 category for the 100 meters backstroke Musayev will also be in action in archery from a para-bow.

Imameddin Khalilov will test his strength in para taekwondo in the K44, 70 kilograms category.

In para shooting, Kamran Zeynalov will shoot in the P1 category at a distance of 10 meters. Olokhan Musayev will participate in para-athletics in the F55 category for nuclear propulsion.

Roman Saleh will be competing in two events in para-swimming; he will swim the S12 category, 100-meter backstroke.

Konul Suleymanova will also compete in the S2 category for the 50 meters backstroke, with classification and the final. Meanwhile, Abulfaz Abuzarli will participate in parataekwondo in the K44, 80 kilograms category, with classifications and final matches.

Aybeniz Babayeva will participate in parashooting in the P2 category at a distance of 10 meters.

Said Najafzadeh will compete in para-athletics, competing in the T12 long jump.

Roman Saleh will return for para-swimming, racing in the S13 category for the 50-meter freestyle.

Lamiya Valiyeva will test her strength in para-athletics in the T13 category in the 100-meter race.

Roman Saleh will take part again in para-swimming, racing the S12 category for the 100-meter freestyle.

In para shooting, both Kamran Zeynalov and Aybeniz Babayeva will compete in the P4 category at a distance of 50 meters.

Also, Jeyhun Mahmudov will participate in para-powerlifting in the 54 kilograms category, and Rufat Rafiyev will compete in para-athletics in the F36 category for nuclear propulsion.

Vali Israfilov will compete in para-swimming in the SB13 category for the 100-meter breaststroke.

Orkhan Aslanov will compete in para-athletics in the T13 long jump at 12:00, followed by Lamiya Valiyeva, who will race in the T13 category for the 400 meters.

In para judo, Dursadaf Karimova, Khatira Ismiyeva, and Ilham Zakiyev will fight in their respective J2 and J1 categories.

Roman Saleh will also compete again in para-swimming, this time in the S12 category for the 100-meter butterfly.

At Tokyo 2020, the Azerbaijani Paralympians brought home 14 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze. The Azerbaijani Paralympic team is ready to compete for new medals.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr