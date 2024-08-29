Paris 2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani Athletes Ready To Compete

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have officially kicked
off, bringing together the strongest athletes from around the
globe, Azernews reports.
During the ceremony, Paralympians took part in a parade, with
the Azerbaijani flag being proudly held by para taekwondo Imamaddin
Khalilov and paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva.
Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing in 7 sports
at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000
athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.
These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the
Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992
Winter Paralympics.
A record 235 medal events will be women's events, an increase of
eight over 2020.
Azerbaijani Paralympians are eager to make their mark at Paris
2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Para taekwondo fighters Royala Fataliyeva and Sabir Zeynalov
will compete in their respective K44 weight categories: Fataliyeva
in the 52 kilograms class and Zeynalov in the 58 kilograms
class.
In para-swimming, Konul Suleymanova will participate in the S2
category for the 100 meters backstroke Musayev will also be
in action in archery from a para-bow.
Imameddin Khalilov will test his strength in para taekwondo in
the K44, 70 kilograms category.
In para shooting, Kamran Zeynalov will shoot in the P1 category
at a distance of 10 meters. Olokhan Musayev will participate in
para-athletics in the F55 category for nuclear propulsion.
Roman Saleh will be competing in two events in para-swimming; he
will swim the S12 category, 100-meter backstroke.
Konul Suleymanova will also compete in the S2 category for the
50 meters backstroke, with classification and the final. Meanwhile,
Abulfaz Abuzarli will participate in parataekwondo in the K44, 80
kilograms category, with classifications and final matches.
Aybeniz Babayeva will participate in parashooting in the P2
category at a distance of 10 meters.
Said Najafzadeh will compete in para-athletics, competing in the
T12 long jump.
Roman Saleh will return for para-swimming, racing in the S13
category for the 50-meter freestyle.
Lamiya Valiyeva will test her strength in para-athletics in the
T13 category in the 100-meter race.
Roman Saleh will take part again in para-swimming, racing the
S12 category for the 100-meter freestyle.
In para shooting, both Kamran Zeynalov and Aybeniz Babayeva will
compete in the P4 category at a distance of 50 meters.
Also, Jeyhun Mahmudov will participate in para-powerlifting in
the 54 kilograms category, and Rufat Rafiyev will compete in
para-athletics in the F36 category for nuclear propulsion.
Vali Israfilov will compete in para-swimming in the SB13
category for the 100-meter breaststroke.
Orkhan Aslanov will compete in para-athletics in the T13 long
jump at 12:00, followed by Lamiya Valiyeva, who will race in the
T13 category for the 400 meters.
In para judo, Dursadaf Karimova, Khatira Ismiyeva, and Ilham
Zakiyev will fight in their respective J2 and J1 categories.
Roman Saleh will also compete again in para-swimming, this time
in the S12 category for the 100-meter butterfly.
At Tokyo 2020, the Azerbaijani Paralympians brought home 14
medals including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze. The Azerbaijani
Paralympic team is ready to compete for new medals.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108615856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.