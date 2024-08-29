Air Strike On Kupiansk: Injury Toll Grows To 21 People, Including 10 Police Officers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on August 28 has increased to 21, including 10 officers.

The of Internal Affairs posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“21 people, including 10 police officers, were injured as a result of yesterday's air strike on the city of Kupiansk,” the statement reads.

The Russians hit the city center with a FAB-500 aerial bomb with a UMPK module. Forty-three multi-storey and private buildings and civilian cars were damaged. Administrative use were also damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 29, the Russian army shelled the village of Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, with Grad multiple launch rocket system. The power grid was damaged again after the restoration.