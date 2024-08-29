Man Injured As Russian Army Attacks Civilian Car With Drone In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked a civilian car carrying food in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region.

The of the Chernihiv region said this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Novhorod-Siverskyi border district, the Russian dropped an explosive from a drone on a civilian VAZ car driven by a 56-year-old local resident,” the statement said.

The police noted that the man was delivering food and bread to residents of a remote border village. As a result of the explosion, he sustained a concussion, and his car was damaged.

Investigators of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district police department opened criminal proceedings over the war crime under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled the houses of civilians in the Semenivka border community, Chernihiv region, with Grad MLRS on the night of August 27.