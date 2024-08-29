Galaxy Surfactants To Showcase Their Range Of Innovative Solutions At The Cosmetics Ingredients Expo In Chennai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 29 August, 2024: Galaxy Surfactants, one of the leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care ingredients used in the Home and Personal Care industry, is excited to announce its participation in the Cosmetics Ingredients Expo, South India's first trade show dedicated to cosmetics ingredients, raw materials, formulations for the home care, cosmetics, and personal care industries. The event will occur between August 30 -31, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.



During the course of the event, Galaxy Surfactants will be connecting with new and existing customers to showcase its innovative solutions tailored for home and personal care formulations.



The company is also slated to unveil its latest innovations to the attendees, their new products offerings have been developed to address the growing demands of consumers for effective, safe, and sustainable solutions in the home and personal care sectors. The company representatives will be meeting their customers to share insights on customizable formulations, technical expertise, regulatory guidance, and a range of other services that will help customers develop evolved products.



In addition to the exhibition, Galaxy Surfactant's home care team will participate in a technical seminar where they will present their newly launched fabric care ingredient. This ingredient is crafted to meet the evolving needs of consumers, offering a sustainable and safe solution for fabric care.



Mr. Yogesh Kalra, Vice President, Business Creation, Galaxy Surfactants, said,“With our commitment to customer delight, Galaxy participates in various trade shows across the world to meet our customers from various regions. Our participation in Cosmetic Ingredients Expo is evidence to our commitment and it will help us understand our customer's pulse and offer innovative solutions for them to excel in their business. The specialty chemical market along with the home & personal care industry in India is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising consumer awareness and demand for innovative, sustainable products.”





About Galaxy Surfactants



Incorporated in 1980, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is leading manufacturers of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care products with over 210 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric Home and Personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc. It was awarded the ICIS Innovation Award in 2018 for its Green Process for manufacturing Amino Acid Surfactants (Mild Surfactants). It is a market leader in different segments of products ranging from skin care, oral care or hair care to that of sun care, baby care and home care products. It is the preferred suppliers to leading MNCs, Regional and Local FMCG brands.

