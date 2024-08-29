Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Outgoing Argentinian Amb.
8/29/2024 10:04:47 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Ambassador of Argentina Claudia Alejandra Zampieri on occasion of the end of her term as ambassador of her country to Kuwait. (end)
