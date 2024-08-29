Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New French Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday credentials of new ambassador of France to Kuwait Oliver Govin. The minister wished the new ambassador success in his work and to the bilateral relations between the two countries progress and prosperity. (end) sas

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.