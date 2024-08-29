Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New French Amb.
KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday credentials of new ambassador of France to Kuwait Oliver Govin.
The minister wished the new ambassador success in his work and to the bilateral relations between the two countries progress and prosperity. (end)
