Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Occupation Crimes In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Muslim World League (MWL) condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation's attack on the cities of Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm, and the siege of hospitals in the West by hundreds of Israeli soldiers.

The Secretary-General and Chairman of Muslim Scholars Association, Dr. Muhammad Al-Issa, denounced in a press statement these grave and continuing violations committed by the Israeli against the Palestinian people.

He renewed the urgent call for the international community to take a serious stand to end this horrific tragedy that the Palestinian people are going through in the Palestinian territories and to take effective measures to ensure an end to this ongoing aggression and activate accountability measures against all those involved.

Since the early hours on Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a military operation targeting areas in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, the largest since Operation Defensive Shield in 2002. (end)



