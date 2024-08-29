Missouri Eagle, Proud Distributor Of Quality Anheuser-Busch Beers, To Distribute American Rebel Light In Southwest Missouri

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer ( ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, is proud to announce that Missouri Eagle, proud distributor of quality Anheuser-Busch beers, will distribute American Rebel Light in 18 counties in southwest Missouri, including Miller and Camden counties, home of Lake of the Ozarks state park.



“I am very excited to get this market going for Rebel Light,” said American Rebel Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross.“I have lived in the Midwest all my life. Lake of the Ozarks has always been a major destination for people in this region who love to load a cooler and have a great time.”

Lake of the Ozarks is the largest and most popular state park in Missouri. On summer weekends as many as 3,000 pleasure boats with around 8,000 aboard gather in Anderson Hollow Cove, the cove lining up boats in two rows. Also known as Party Cove, this ritual has been featured on the front page of the New York Times Travel section. Annual visitors to the park number 2.5 million with over 100,000 on popular weekends during the summer months.

“American Rebel has had great early success bringing on some of the biggest and best distributors across this great country and Missouri Eagle is a perfect example of this,” said Andy Ross.“We have been in discussions with the Missouri Anheuser-Busch distributors and it's all coming together.”

“The team is super excited about this product and ready to hit the market hard!” said Missouri Eagle Wine and Spirits Brand Manager Bennett Brown.“Nothing but good things to say on the samples as well.”

“I am thrilled with the excitement around American Rebel Beer,” said Andy Ross.“We knew we had something exciting, and we were right.”

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit:

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit /investor-relations .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,” "American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under the Reg A Offering, effects of the offering on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the offering, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

