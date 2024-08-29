Pronto Translations Examines How To Achieve Precision In Translation: The Role Of The Quality Assurance

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) The Skopos Approach, developed in 1984, serves an even more important function today in the age of AI and Chat GPT



In 2009, HSBC, a global giant, faced a major public relations crisis due to a costly translation error. The had been using the slogan“Assume Nothing” for several years as part of its global marketing campaign. However, when the slogan was translated into various languages for different markets, it was mistakenly translated as“Do Nothing” in many countries. This blunder was a significant setback for the bank, as it directly contradicted the intended message of diligence and caution. To rectify the situation, HSBC had to spend millions of dollars on a rebranding campaign to rebuild trust and restore its image. KFC, the fast-food giant, faced a major translation mishap when they introduced their slogan“Finger-lickin' good” to the Chinese market. Unfortunately, the translated version ended up meaning“eat your fingers off,” which certainly didn't inspire appetite.







Pronto Translations , a leading translation agency in New York , takes a look at the steps that need to be taken to ensure that a translated document works just as effectively in the target language as it does in the source one.

In the intricate world of translation, the stakes are often as high as the challenges. A mistranslated word in a legal document or a poorly localized advertisement can lead to confusion, lost revenue, or even legal repercussions. The translation industry has evolved sophisticated methodologies to ensure the accuracy and appropriateness of translated content, with the Skopos Approach standing out as a particularly influential theory.

Developed by German scholars Katharina Reiss and Hans J. Vermeer in 1984, the Skopos Approach revolutionized the field by focusing on the purpose of a translation rather than on the linguistic intricacies alone. This method has informed quality assurance practices in translation across the globe, emphasizing that understanding the intended use of a translation is crucial to its success.

With AI and machine learning disrupting the translation industry, the application of the Skopos Approach and similar methodologies to maintain and ensure an effective translated and localized document becomes even more crucial.

The Eight Pillars of the Skopos Approach

The Skopos Approach articulates several key principles that guide translators and linguistic project managers:

1. Purpose-Driven Translation: The primary criterion for a translation's quality is its ability to fulfill the purpose for which it was commissioned. Whether informing, persuading, or instructing, each translation must be crafted with its end-use in mind.

A pharmaceutical company translating medical instructions for a new drug into several languages ensures that each translation informs patients accurately about dosage and potential side effects to prevent misuse and health risks.



2. Understanding Audience Needs: Translators must grasp the cultural and contextual nuances of the target audience. This ensures that the translation resonates well and achieves the intended impact.

Streaming platforms and film producers localize their content into different languages and adapt cultural references so that new audiences can understand and relate to the humor or emotional context, enhancing engagement and subscription rates.



3. Contextual Considerations: The approach insists on considering the broader context-including cultural, social, and economic factors-that could influence the effectiveness of a translation.

When global entertainment companies release films globally, they consider local cultural sensitivities and legal requirements. For example, altering scenes in movies to better fit the cultural context of Middle Eastern or Asian markets to avoid censorship and enhance acceptance.

4. Functional Adequacy: Instead of striving for a word-for-word translation, the Skopos theory advocates for a functionally adequate translation-one that competently serves its intended purpose in the target language.

A software company does not merely translate its user interface word-for-word into Spanish; instead, it adapts the interface to reflect how terms are used and understood by Spanish-speaking users, making the software intuitive and easy to use in that market.

5. Translator's Autonomy: Under this approach, translators are seen not just as language experts but as skilled professionals who make informed decisions to produce functionally adequate translations.

A translator working on a novel set in a specific Italian region is given the freedom to adapt dialogues and descriptions to reflect regional dialects and idioms, rather than sticking rigidly to standard Italian, thus preserving the local flavor that is crucial for the novel's authenticity.

6. Dynamic Equivalence: This principle focuses on creating a translation that elicits the same response in the target audience as the original text did in its audience, rather than adhering strictly to the source text.

When translating a Japanese anime into English, translators strive to adapt jokes and emotional expressions so that they evoke the same feelings and reactions in the American audience as they do in the Japanese audience, despite cultural differences.

7. Holistic Evaluation: Translation quality assurance involves evaluating the coherence, readability, and how naturally the translated text flows in its new form.

After translating a marketing brochure from English to French, the project team reviews not only the language accuracy but also evaluates whether the style, tone, and flow of the French version align with the company's branding and are appealing to the French-speaking market.

8. Iterative Feedback: Quality assurance is an ongoing process that incorporates feedback from clients and revises translations to better meet the specified needs.

A legal document translated from German to English is reviewed by a legal expert in the English-speaking context, and feedback is provided to adjust certain legal terms and phrases so that they accurately reflect the legal standards and practices in English-speaking countries.

Impact and Implementation

Implementing the Skopos Approach requires a shift in thinking from seeing translations as mere linguistic conversions to viewing them as complex linguistic and cultural transpositions. Language Service Providers (LSPs) around the world employ this approach to train their translators and assess their work, ensuring that translations not only convey the correct information but also engage the target audience appropriately.

Moreover, the approach is particularly relevant in today's globalized world where digital content needs rapid localization for diverse audiences. From marketing campaigns to user manuals and legal agreements, the principles of the Skopos theory help maintain clarity and relevance across languages and cultures.

In an era where the precision of communication is paramount, the Skopos Approach provides a robust framework for translators and companies alike, ensuring that translations perform their intended functions effectively and contribute to the global flow of information and ideas.

While advancements in AI and machine learning have significantly enhanced the speed and reach of translation services, it is crucial to remember that technology alone cannot fulfill all the nuanced demands of quality assurance. The Skopos Approach underscores the importance of the translator's role, working hand in hand with technological tools to ensure that each translation not only conveys information accurately but also resonates with the target audience culturally and contextually. A high-quality Language Service Provider (LSP) recognizes this synergy and has robust tools and procedures in place to provide comprehensive quality assurance. This dual focus on technology and human expertise ensures that translations are not only accurate but also effective in achieving their intended purpose across diverse global markets.

Media Contact

Joshua B. Cohen

Chief Executive Officer, Pronto Translations

Tel : +1 646 984 4073

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter