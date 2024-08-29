Saudia Eyes To Increase Destinations To Over 140 By 2032

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian (Saudia) is planning to increase its fleet, which currently stands at 188 aircraft, to about 300 aircraft by the end of 2032, said Director-General Ibrahim Al-Omar.



The airline is working to double its destinations to meet the increasing demand, especially as the Kingdom has become a global hub and is preparing to host several key events, such as 2030 and the 2034, among others.



In an interview with news agency, Al-Omar indicated that the group will receive 191 aircraft by the end of 2032, including 100 electric aircraft (some additional and replacements). The delivery of the new aircraft will begin by the end of 2025.



He said that purchasing these aircraft will be financed through bank loans, reselling and then leasing them, adding that currently leased aircraft represent 40% of the fleet size.



Saudia aims to reach more than 140 destinations from nearly 70 in the next five years, noting that the company will be among the top five airlines in the world by the end of 2027.



When asked about the high prices for Saudia tickets, especially since it is subsidized by the government, Al-Omar stated that the company does not receive any special support from the government and buys fuel at the same prices as the rest of the competitors in the Saudi market.



The airline is currently working on a program to replace all current aircraft seats, which amount to 15,000, as the current seats are incomputable. The program will begin at the end of 2025 and run until the end of 2027.



Al-Omar revealed that premium economy,

a new category, will be introduced, which will offer more comfortable seats to passengers.

