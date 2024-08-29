Eproductivity Software Acquires EPMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition Further Extends ePS' Presence in North America SMB Print Segment

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software

(ePS), a global leader in transformational for the print and packaging industries, is announcing that it has acquired U.S.-based Enterprise Print Management Solutions

(EPMS). Established in 1989, EPMS is a management information system (MIS) software provider serving over two hundred customers primarily in North America.

ePS is a leading provider of innovative business and production software for the print and packaging industries, serving customers of all sizes and across all industry segments globally. The addition of EPMS furthers ePS' inorganic growth strategy and pursuit of delivering greater value to customers and the industry at large. The acquisition of EPMS further solidifies ePS' leadership position in the SMB print segment in North America.



"We are excited to welcome EPMS' customers and employees to the ePS family," said Dan Vertachnik, CEO of Print ePS. "EPMS' longstanding customers will continue to enjoy the high level of service they have received from EPMS, and we look forward to providing them with additional value by leveraging ePS' deep product portfolio and rich industry expertise that will empower their business."

"Today marks an important milestone in our company journey. We believe that by becoming a part of the ePS family our customers will greatly benefit from the unparalleled technology portfolio, support, and industry expertise that ePS provides, thus enabling them to address their changing business needs and realize growth potential for many years to come," jointly stated EPMS' Craig Andersen, Executive Vice President/COO/CFO and Mark Andersen, President and CTO.



About eProductivity Software

eProductivity Software is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. eProductivity Software is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep-held philosophy that eProductivity Software succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit



About EPMS

EPMS was founded in 1989 with the vision of revolutionizing the efficiency of print and packaging businesses of all sizes and specializations.

Our current products include customer service, estimating, inventory management, production management, and financial modules with various integration options. By producing cutting-edge software with frequent updates and providing outstanding customer support, EPMS has become a leading print MIS solution in North America. For more information, please visit

