IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor For ROTH 11Th Annual Solar And Storage Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is again collaborating with ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) on the occasion of the 11th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium . The event will be held in conjunction with RE+ 2024 on September 10-11, 2024, at Anaheim Center in Anaheim, CA.



The upcoming symposium provides a one-of-a-kind for executives from public and private companies to network, exchange ideas about the latest trends in solar technology and storage innovation, as well as meet with select investors.

In its capacity as an official media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of the conference via a vast array of digital channels. InvestorWire , one of the 65+ brands powered by IBN, will be a key driver of syndicating content across thousands of news outlets.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, said,“ROTH is a globally respected marquee financial institution with a commitment to encouraging robust financing into sustainability sectors and delivering new business models to accommodate evolving market realities. Having provided world-class transactions management, advisory and research services for over 30 years, ROTH is perfectly positioned to draw on their extensive industry network to encourage deal discovery even in this challenging macroeconomic environment. We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with ROTH and look forward to enhancing both visibility and recognition of the upcoming conference.”

The two-day conclave will feature 40-minute meetings between the C-suite of participating companies and seasoned investors. These interactions will pave the way to exploring potential synergies, assessing investment compatibility and accelerating collaborative endeavours.

With the combined threats of geopolitical disruptions, deepening protectionism, fragmented supply chains, and accelerating climate change, the necessity for securing viable and sustainable global energy security has never been more apparent. Technological and economic advancements in solar technology and storage systems are driving innovative business models to meet these challenges in both local markets and at scale. Evolving regulatory and compliance regimes coupled with shareholder activism and customer awareness have further propelled the appetite for solar and solar storage.

ROTH's 11th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium offers a rare opportunity to build greater domain expertise and create invaluable connections within the industry in an atmosphere that is optimized for business efficiency.

