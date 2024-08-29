Anti-Drone Market Grows At 27.9% CAGR By 2031 Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Droneshield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-Drone Market

The evolution of counter-drone as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of the anti-drone market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global Anti-Drone growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.

The global anti-drone market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key players profiled in this report include

Dedrone, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales, Liteye Systems Inc, Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited, Advanced Radar Technologies, DETECT, INC., DroneShield, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB

Based on technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The optimized system used for counter drone detection includes targets such as low-profile manually propelled drones, small motorized high-speed drones, low-flying aircraft, and ultra-light aircraft. However, the laser system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market . Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The anti-drone market is segmented into technology, platform type, application, end use, and region. By technology, the market is divided into electronic, kinetic and laser. By platform type, it is fragmented into ground, handheld and UAV-based. By application, it is categorized into detection, and disruption. By end use, it is further classified into government agencies, military and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on application, the disruption segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing use of drones for terrorism, cross-border intervention, and smuggling activities, several countries are further strengthening their anti-drone system, which will help increase the demand for the anti-drone market. For instance, in November 2022, LIG Nex1 received a military project worth $18 million to develop a jammer capable of disturbing control signals of North Korean drones and getting them off course or into a crash when they fly into South Korean airspace across the heavily guarded inter-Korean border. However, the detection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.

