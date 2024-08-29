Statsocial Expands Footprint With Databricks Marketplace Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

StatSocial, the leader in cross-platform social audience insights, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This strategic collaboration expands StatSocial's footprint in the Databricks Marketplace, providing customers with seamless access to robust and actionable social and influencer data segments.

StatSocial offers in-depth and AI-optimized insights into a social audiences' brand affinities, trusted influencers, interests and preferred channels. By integrating with the Databricks Marketplace, users can now access these valuable insights with ease, facilitating the enhancement of their datasets with rich social data at scale. This integration supports a wide array of use cases, empowering brands across various verticals to:



Enrich existing datasets with expansive social data from major social platforms.

Analyze audience media and influencer preferences as well as brand loyalties in order to take an audience-first approach to planning and collaborations.

Model and activate on highly targeted segments for high-impact campaigns. Leverage custom segments for precise measurement of organically exposed audiences.

Recognizing the evolving needs of various industries, StatSocial will feature native listings for specific segments within the Databricks Marketplace. These segments include those engaging with content, influencers, and media related to:



Health and wellness, specific medical conditions, and available therapies.

Financial topics such as investment banking, cryptocurrency, and insurance, as well as financial institutions. Media and entertainment spanning traditional media, podcasts, TV and movies, and more.

"We're excited to welcome StatSocial to the Databricks Marketplace. Their extensive audience data will enhance our customers' profiling, segmentation, and analysis capabilities, helping them make more informed business decisions and improve marketing strategies. As we continue to expand our Databricks Marketplace offerings, collaborations with innovative data providers like StatSocial play a crucial role in delivering value to our growing community," said Jen McNamee, Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks.

These targeted segments cater to the unique needs of organizations within these industries, among others, ensuring that they can access and utilize the most relevant and timely data for their strategic initiatives.

About StatSocial

StatSocial empowers organizations with the industry's leading cross-platform social audience insights, enabling more informed marketing decisions. Our advanced solutions cover consumer insights, media and brand planning, influencer marketing, and more. For additional information, visit StatSocial .

