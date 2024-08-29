Thumzup Highlights Advertiser All That & More Boutique In Honor Of National Black Business Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Black owner and resident stylist of All That & More Boutique Recognized for National Black Business Month



Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is recognizing National Black Business Month by highlighting local Black advertiser and business owner, Candance Simmons of All That & More Boutique . This year is especially significant as it marks the 14th anniversary of All That & More, a celebration of more than a decade of distinctive style and significant community influence.

Candance's boutique offers the celebrity styling experience to the everyday person who wants to enhance their personal style. She has had the pleasure of meeting and styling various celebrities including Vanessa Bell Calloway, Dawnn Lewis, Loretta Devine, Marlo Gibbs, director play-writer Don B Welch, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore, Carlease Burke, Ledisi, Kiki Shepard, Jacke'e Harry, and more.

For over the past year, Candance has been an integral part of the Thumzup community. As an active member of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, she consistently encourages fellow business owners to join the Thumzup platform, recognizing its potential to enhance local business visibility and customer engagement.

“We are proud to highlight Candance and All That & More Boutique during National Black Business Month,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup.“Her dedication to her business, community, and leadership within the Culver City Chamber of Commerce embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we look for when partnering with an advertiser on the Thumzup app. By recognizing and supporting diverse businesses, we not only foster a more inclusive economy, but also empower local business owners.”

To learn more about All That & More Boutique, visit . For more information about becoming an advertiser on the Thumzup app, visit .

About Thumzup ®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit .

