Major Shareholder Announcement

8/29/2024 9:31:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.
Per August 27, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,989,390 shares, corresponding to 5.12% (previously 4.99%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.13%.
