Minister Of Transport Meets Portugal's Minister Of Economy
8/29/2024 9:24:36 AM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met Thursday with Minister of Economy of the Portuguese Republic HE Pedro Reis.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of transportation and communications, the development and strengthening of the economic partnership in those fields, and pushing them toward broader horizons, especially using modern and smart technology related to the services and activities of the transportation, railway, civil Aviation and ports sectors.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paulo Neves Pocinho and the delegation accompanying the Portuguese Minister of Economy.
