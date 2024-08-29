Utime Initiates Financial And Legal Due Diligence On Bowen Therapeutics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UTime Limited (NASDAQ:

WTO ) ("UTime" or the "Company"), which continues to build on its strengths in the global healthcare sector, has announced that it has commenced a comprehensive and due diligence on Bowen Therapeutics Inc ("Bowen Therapeutics"), which it intends to acquire. The move marks an important step in UTime's expansion of its presence in the field of innovative medical products, with the aim of strengthening its position and advancing the future of medical technology.

Bowen Therapeutics, is expected to become a key part of UTime's expansion strategy. Bowen Therapeutics has enjoyed a strong reputation in the medical technology sector since its inception. Its unique research and development capabilities and innovative technologies are widely recognized in the industry. In particular, its progress in the development of monkeypox vaccine has contributed a number of breakthrough technologies to global healthcare. UTime intends to leverage the proposed acquisition to integrate Bowen Therapeutics's advanced technologies and research and development capabilities in order to facilitate the Company's technological innovation and market expansion in the healthcare sector.

The financial and legal due diligence on Bowen Therapeutics is a critical step necessary for UTime to secure its investment and build a solid foundation of information to support its acquisition decision. The due diligence process will cover a wide range of aspects of Bowen Therapeutics's business and operations and involve in-depth investigations and analysis. Specifically, in terms of financial due diligence, UTime will focus on Bowen Therapeutics's financial statements, assets and liabilities, and cash flow position. In addition, UTime will scrutinize the tax records and accounting systems of Bowen Therapeutics to ensure compliance with international financial reporting standards. Legal due diligence, on the other hand, focuses on reviewing Bowen Therapeutics's legal affairs, including, but not limited to, corporate governance structure, legality of contracts, intellectual property rights, and the existence of any pending litigation or regulatory violations. This process is critical to prevent potential legal risks.

Due diligence is a complex and exhaustive process that involves numerous aspects. As the due diligence process progresses, UTime will be able to gain a comprehensive understanding of Bowen Therapeutics's business and operations, assess potential risks and opportunities, and make decisions that are consistent with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

