New Feature Film To Be Produced In Baku
8/29/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Filming is currently in progress for the winning projects from
last year's film competition, co-organized by the Culture Ministry
and the State Cinema Agency last year, Azernews
reports.
With the financial support of the State Cinema Agency, the
production of the feature film "Borc" (Duty) has officially
begun.
Produced by Baku Media Center, the film marks the directorial
debut of Orman Aliyev, who is also serving as producer of the film,
while scriptwriter is Ismayil Iman.
The 90-minute full-length feature film is dedicated to
Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.
Note that the film "Borc" is Orman Aliyev's debut in art cinema
as a director.
The screenplay tells about the events that happened to a DJ
during the coronavirus pandemic. The hero of the film voluntarily
goes to fight in the Second Garabagh War that took place during
that time.
In celebration of the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory,
Baku Media Center plans to unveil a series of documentary and
feature films to the audiences.
"Borc" will be the first feature film to be shown on the big
screen with this occasion. The film is expected to be released in
early 2025.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
