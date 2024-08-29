MATTHEW BERRY's FANTASY LIFE RETURNS TO LG CHANNELS WITH THREE EXCLUSIVE WEEKLY SHOWS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Programming Returns with Fantasy Life's Preseason Previews

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Life, the successful multimedia content company founded by NBC Sports' Fantasy Analyst Matthew Berry, is partnering for a second season with LG USA to present weekly shows that will be available exclusively on LG Channels – LG's exclusive free streaming service available on all LG Smart TVs including its lineup of critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs.

"We are thrilled to return to LG Channels for a second year and excited by our updated show lineup," said Eliot Crist, CEO of Fantasy Life. "Beginning with the preseason preview shows, we will bring LG viewers entertaining and unique insight around fantasy football information and decision-making."

"The first season of Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life on LG Channels was a huge success," said Matt Durgin, VP of Content & Services for LG. "The channel reached top three in the sports category for monthly streaming duration during football season. We look forward to building on last year's partnership with a full season of data to enhance a refreshed programming slate."

New episodes of Fantasy Life Football Report, Fantasy Life Football Forecast, and Fantasy Life Live will be available weekly throughout the regular season.

This year's coverage begins with a 10-part preseason preview breaking down the key positions, breakout players, sleepers and insider draft strategies to help fantasy players prepare for the season and also includes team-by-team fantasy season previews.

Fantasy Life's Football Report

will feature analyst Pete Overzet, and will be hosted by Kendall Valenzuela while introducing Gene Clemons along with guest appearances from the Fantasy Life Team. This 60-minute weekly Fantasy Football show will be available each Tuesday, focusing on waiver strategies and decisions for the current week. The Fantasy Football Report also covers buy/sell/hold choices, trade targets, rest-of-season strategy, major news, and injuries.

The Fantasy Life Forecaster will be a 60-minute show on Thursdays featuring Valenzuela, Berry, and FSGA Hall-of-Famer Paul Charchian. The Fantasy Life Forecaster will

feature strategy, matchup information, news, waiver advice, and more.

Fantasy Life Live

is a 60-minute weekly live show on Sunday mornings (at 11 am ET), getting fantasy football players ready for the matchups ahead, featuring Valenzuela, Ian Hartitz, and Marcas Grant who returns for a second year. Fantasy Life Live content includes start/sit decisions, matchup previews, injury updates, weather news, and last-second advice.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more.

With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present. For more information on LG Channels, visit lg .

About

LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.

About Fantasy Life

Fantasy Life empowers fantasy and betting enthusiasts to bring their game to the next level. Led by the godfather of Fantasy Football - Matthew Berry, the team of experts delivers the highest quality of fantasy and betting content found on the internet. Cultivating a vibrant fantasy and sports betting community, Fantasy Life provides users with unparalleled tools, content, data, and access, including the brand-new Fantasy Life+ premium service at .

About Matthew Berry

Berry appears regularly across NBC & Peacock platforms, including "Football Night in America," and "Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry," which debuted as #1 in sports podcasts on iTunes/Spotify and is consistently one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Berry is a NY Times Best Seller for his book "Fantasy Life." Known for his famous "Love/Hate" column, Berry is a Sports Emmy Award winner and a member of the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association Hall-of-Fame.

