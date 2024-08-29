Inner Haven Wellness Opens Adolescent Eating Disorder Partial Hospitalization Program In Madison, Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness , a leading provider of eating disorder services, is pleased to announce the opening of its Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Madison, Wisconsin . This new program is designed to provide intensive, comprehensive care for adolescents aged 12-17 who are struggling with eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. The Adolescent PHP will begin accepting clients in September 2024, further expanding Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to supporting young people on their recovery journeys.

The Madison Adolescent PHP represents an essential addition to Inner Haven Wellness's range of services, offering a higher level of care than the existing Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) while still allowing adolescents to participate in their everyday life. This program serves as an early intervention level of care before residential or inpatient is needed, and as a step-down level of care for clients returning from residential or inpatient. The service is tailored to address the unique needs of adolescents, focusing on holistic and evidence-based treatments that foster lasting recovery.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC , Executive Director at Inner Haven Wellness, highlighted the program's focus on comprehensive support, stating, "Opening the PHP level of care for adolescents has been a priority for us as we continue to respond to the needs of our community. This program is the only PHP in the Madison metro area that is specialized in treating adolescents with eating disorders. This opening allows us to offer more intensive support to adolescents at a critical point in their recovery process. We are committed to providing a safe, nurturing environment where each young person can find the path to healing."

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness, added, "The need for specialized adolescent eating disorder treatment is growing, and we are proud to be part of the solution. Our PHP offers a structured, supportive setting where adolescents can receive the care they need to address both their physical and mental health challenges. Our goal is to empower these young individuals to build a foundation for a healthier future."

The Adolescent PHP at Inner Haven Wellness will offer a wide range of services, including individualized nutrition planning with a registered dietitian, supportive meals, individual and group therapy sessions, individual sessions with a board-certified adolescent psychiatrist, regular touch points with licensed nurses, family therapy, mindfulness practices, and skill-building exercises. The program is designed to provide a comprehensive approach to treatment, integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic support to help adolescents achieve lasting recovery.

Neagle further emphasized Inner Haven Wellness's ongoing dedication to expanding access to quality eating disorder treatment, saying, "We are continually striving to enhance our services and meet the evolving needs of our clients. The addition of the Adolescent PHP is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of care for young people in Wisconsin. We are proud to now offer IOP and PHP for both adolescents and adults. We look forward to continuing our work with families and referring providers to support those suffering with eating disorders on their journey to recovery."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider serving adolescents aged 12-17 in Madison and Neenah, Wisconsin,

and serving adults in Madison, Wisconsin. The provider offers both Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, utilizing evidence-based approaches such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Inner Haven Wellness is dedicated to empowering individuals on their path to recovery by providing flexible, tailored treatment options that meet each client's unique needs.

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness or call 608-691-6165.

