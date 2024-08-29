The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September As Suicide Prevention Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month . Throughout the month, individuals and organizations around the country highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention. In 2022, we lost more than 49,000 people in the country to suicide. It is the third leading cause of death for middle and high school-aged youth.



The Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released the Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary & Trends Report: 2013–2023 .

This release represents the most recent survey data that tracks 2-year changes in behaviors and experiences of high school students.

Behaviors and experiences that contribute to the leading causes of death are detailed within the report.

Amongst the immensely useful information are highlights concerning the mental well-being of our nation's youth.



In 2023:



40% of all high school students reported experiencing a "persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness"

20% of all high school students seriously considered attempting suicide 9% of high school students attempted suicide one or more times

Talking about suicide and suicidal ideation can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives. Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. Reach out to those who have been personally affected by suicide and connect those struggling with suicidal thoughts to professional counselors and treatment services for assistance.

The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how you can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved " tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since its inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for using its programs or materials. For more information or the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website.

