Georgia Power Determines Locations For 500 MW Of New Battery Energy Storage Systems Approved In 2023 IRP Update

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has identified locations for 500 MW of new battery energy storage systems (BESS) authorized by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) earlier this year as part of the company's 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update. According to the company's recent filing

with the Georgia PSC, the portfolio of BESS resources proposed by Georgia Power helps address the resource needs identified in the 2023 IRP Update in a cost-effective and strategic manner.

Each of the proposed resources will consist of 4-hour duration

BESS. Once developed, these projects will serve as

dispatchable capacity resources that will provide customers with a reliable and economical source of electricity for the winter of 2026/2027. These resources will add to Georgia Power's diverse generation portfolio, helping to ensure the company has the mix of technologies necessary to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable electric service for all customers during all hours.

BESS support the reliability and resilience of the electric system, while also enhancing the value of intermittent renewable generation like solar. BESS can improve the efficiency of renewable energy by storing excess energy produced during periods when the demand for electricity is lower, for use when the demand is higher, such as on cold winter mornings. Because battery storage can provide stored energy to the grid over several hours, BESS resources can also rapidly respond to other system events to increase the reliability of the electric system.

The new

BESS facilities planned and under development are:



Robins BESS (Bibb County, 128 MW). This strategic site is co-located with the existing solar facility adjacent to the Robins Air Force Base and allows Georgia Power to leverage existing infrastructure, thereby eliminating the need to construct new transmission generator step-up (GSU) project-level substations and eliminating potential expenses and long lead time projects associated with transmission interconnection and network upgrades.



Moody BESS (Lowndes County, 49.5 MW) . Similar to the Robins BESS project, this strategic choice is co-located with the existing solar facility adjacent to the Moody Air Force Base and allows Georgia Power to leverage existing infrastructure, thereby eliminating the need for constructing new transmission GSU project-level substations and eliminating potential expenses and long lead time projects associated with interconnection and network upgrades. It also offers expedited deployment capabilities and ensures known transmission deliverability.



Hammond BESS (Floyd County, 57.5 MW). The Hammond BESS project is a standalone BESS that leverages existing infrastructure from the retired coal-fired Plant Hammond facility. With the repurposing of an existing generation site and the utilization of already identified transmission capacity, the Hammond BESS project provides significant benefit to customers while aiding the company in meeting its capacity needs.

McGrau Ford Site Phase II BESS (Cherokee County, 265 MW). Given the existing site work, land acquisition, and contracting for McGrau Ford Phase I BESS, Georgia Power will realize efficiencies in contracting and construction by using the same construction company and company-owned land. In addition, the preliminary design for McGrau Ford Phase I BESS provides an opportunity for Georgia Power to cost effectively expand the project level substation and generation tie line rather than construct a new project level substation.

Each BESS project is expected to produce significant benefits for customers. For example, leveraging existing sites and transmission infrastructure will reduce deployment time and avoid additional capital investment otherwise required. In addition, each

BESS project qualifies for customer cost reducing tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. The proposed BESS resources will also provide "energy arbitrage" benefits, which optimize energy savings by shifting the energy output from hours with a relatively low system marginal cost to hours with a relatively high system marginal cost – ultimately saving customers money.



In addition to the 500 MW

BESS projects from the 2023 IRP Update, Georgia Power is nearing completion on the 65 MW Mossy Branch Battery Facility located in Talbot County, Georgia. Mossy Branch was approved in the 2019 IRP and will be Georgia Power's first BESS resource. The company is also developing the 265 MW McGrau Ford Phase I BESS project, approved in the 2022 IRP, and expects it to enter service by the end of 2026.

