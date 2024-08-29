Mediaalpha To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, (NYSE: MAX), the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer platform, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi and Chief Officer Pat Thompson will participate in a fireside chat at the Communacopia + in San Francisco on Thursday, September 12th at 10:10am PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha is the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active advertisers and publishers, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generate more than 99 million consumer referrals annually. Our programmatic advertising technology powers over $800 million in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance and life insurance, travel and other industries. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

...