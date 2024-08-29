(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The container security is growing by increasing demand for containers deployments and the need of competitive security solutions to help protect these highly sensitive environments from various emerging cybersecurity threats. Pune, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Container Security Market Size Analysis: “ As per the SNS Insider report Container Security Market is a USD 1.92 Billion in 2023 and expected to achieve USD 13.10 Billion by 2032 This reflects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.81% from 2024 to 2032 ” Market analysis As enterprises increasingly migrate to cloud-based platforms, securing containerized environments becomes crucial. Container security while more and more enterprises are migrating to cloud-based platforms, containerized environments become increasingly the new norm. Mainly the emergence of serverless computing and the increase in adherences on custumer data protection makes this demand to increases exponentially. Introduction the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) applications has made container security more difficult. With the large amounts of data they generate, IoT devices require highly scalable solutions to keep the information safe and maintained. Containers, with their dynamic and useful management of microservices in general, are a perfect vehicle for IoT apps. The ongoing evolution of container technologies and their integration with IoT are expected to drive substantial growth in the container security market.





NeuVector

enSilo

VMware

IBP Corporation

McAfee Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Aqua Security

Juniper Networks

CrowdStrike Holdings

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Tenable Inc

Check Point Software Technologies

Sonatype Container Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.92 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 13.10 Bn CAGR CAGR of 23.81% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Popularity of microservices and digital transformation are consistently Increasing across enterprises.

. Containers are being used by businesses to optimize their application operations increasingly

Opportunities for Market Growth

A significant growth opportunity in the container security market is the adoption of DevOps methodologies and microservices architecture. Organizations embracing DevOps to allow for faster application development and deployment, there is a growing emphasis on the need of container security solutions that seamlessly integrate into these workflows. Containers and microservices help drive agile development, but can present new security challenges. These trends, combined with the move to cloud-native applications and services supported by major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud, increase demand for better container security measures. The need to comply with regulatory requirements, such as the U.S. Department of Defense's recent Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), can also fuel demand for compliance and security solutions.

Segment Analysis

Cloud-based deployment type category held over 53% of the market share in 2023, becoming the largest segment across by Deployment. This rise in the popularity of cloud-based platforms is a direct result of that shift towards everything being centralized and accessible via internet. The adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) and the development breakthroughs in artificial intelligences edge cloud-based container security solutions to be their primary alternative. Additionally, cost savings and better security practices are each leading factors driving the adoption of cloud-native container security solutions.

Based on end user, the IT and telecom held largest share 20.8% in 2023. With the growing rapidly shift to cloud-based services led IT and telecom providers to prioritize the development of in-house cloud network security solutions. This industry is one of the most easily susceptible to attack given the type of data they process, and a large amount of money has been invested in security solutions. In addition, the growing complexity of global regulatory mandates has fuels the demand for more sophisticated container security solutions in this sector.

Container Security Market Key Segmentation:

By Components



Products Services

By Organizational Size



Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By End User



BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Public Sector Others

Recent Developments

Kaspersky Container Security is a advanced solution that secures cloud-native applications across their lifecycle. Affordable and easy to implement, leveraging it significantly bolsters the security that your container environments provide.

In October 2023, Net Feasa introduced patent-pending security upgrades to its IoTPASS smart container tracking system. It offers advanced AI technology that enables automated monitoring for security breaches and abnormalities to include context-awareness which enhances security of shipping containers.

VMware, Inc. announced new container runtime security features to secure modern applications at a large scale in March 2022, Leveraging decades of know-how in workloads, security and Kubernetes running on VMware infrastructure provides a comprehensive containerized application solution.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America was the largest region in 2023 with a market share of around 32% , and Europe container security followed it. The growth in this region is driven by the adoption of newer technologies among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with an increased focus on digital transformation. The growing use of cloud services, along with targeted acquisitions by major players eg. Docker acquiring Atomist in June 2022 is contribute to the region's leading position. This is expected to fuel higher demand for container security solutions in North America over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways



The report details key factors driving the market, It explores how these factors contribute to the growing demand for container security solutions.

The report covers an detailed segmental analysis by studying segments within them also highlighting drivers of the overall market growth.

The report provides an analysis of the regional dynamics taking place, which is poised to lead with a dominant share. It talks about regional developments, such as the technological advancements and strategic acquisitions. The report covers recent developments such as new security solutions from Kaspersky and VMware among recent developments, marking continued innovation in the container security space.

