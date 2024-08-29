Keratin Market To Reach USD 2.7 Billion By 2032 Driven By Daily Beauty Routines Increasing Sales Of Keratin For Personal Care Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Hair Care Products and Rising Awareness of Hair Health Austin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Keratin Size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The growth of the keratin market is remarkable, driven by greater consumer interest in natural and organic beauty and personal care. Large companies such as L'Oréal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever have a huge impact on the market with various types of product innovations regarding keratin. For instance, in 2023, L'Oréal introduced its line, "Kerastase Discipline," including advanced keratin formulations that signal an increasing focus on hair restoration and strengthening solutions. This demand surge echoes other broader industry trends in which consumers seek out products that not only beautify their hair but also contribute to its overall health.





The factors such as increasing prevalence of hair damage caused by environmental stressors and rise in hair salon treatment with the use of keratin have their influence on the growth of the keratin market. Key sectors in the market include hair care products, in which the role of keratin is highly crucial for hair repair and strengthening, and personal care products, in which the benefits of keratin are used for skin health. For example, well-known brands such as Olay releasing keratin-based skincare products in 2022 drove up various uses of keratin aside from hair. This development has framed a broader move within the marketplace toward multifunctional personal care products. Additionally, other factors have also contributed to the growth of the keratin market. One is the continuous improvement in formulation technology, which favors the efficacy and desirability of the products containing keratin. This makes all the difference-from incorporation into shampoo and conditioner formats to serum forms-demonstrating the versatility of this protein in fulfilling a range of different consumer needs. The increased awareness among consumers about the benefits related to keratin, such as reduced hair breakage, thus improving the general texture of hair, is an added dimension to the market dynamics. With continued innovation and the offering of new products by companies, the keratin market is set to expand its footprint globally.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (Alpha-Keratin, Beta-Keratin)

.By Product (Hydrolyzed, Others)

.By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles BASF SE, Keraplast, Proteina, Rejuvenol, MakingCosmetics Inc., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Greentech, Keratin Express, Clariant, Kerline Srl, Roxlor, NutriScience Innovations LLC and other key players Key Drivers . Rising Consumer Demand for Keratin-Infused Hair Care Products Drives Market Growth and Innovation

. Growing Preference for Natural and Organic Ingredients Boosts Demand for Keratin-Based Hair Care Products

Segment Analysis

In 2023, the hydrolyzed segment dominated the market, holding a 70% share of the keratin market. Hydrolyzed keratin is clinically proven to improve and repair hair. The keratin that has gone through breaking down the molecules of it produce allows for higher absorption and effectivity, allowing more penetration into the skin or scalp. The new launch is L'Oréal's hydrolyzed keratin infuse in shampoo and conditioner, which they launched last March – 2023. All users and customer reviews gave an excellent result for the hair repair. The segment shows appeal to consumers. This significant market share showcases the extensive use and success of hydrolyzed keratin in satisfying consumer needs for advanced hair care options.

Recent Developments

January 2023: Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. introduced Assure Anti-Hairfall Bounce Restore and Assure Keratin Smoothening Shampoos for professional care at home.

January 2023: SUNATORIA launched three hydrolyzed keratin hair masks that improve softness, shine, and volume, without containing sodium, sulfates, or parabens.

August 2022: Godrej Professional introduced Kerasmooth, a keratin treatment for protein reconstruction

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the keratin market, with a marked share of around 38% of the total revenue. The major factor contributing to the rising demand for keratin in North America is that more and more individuals are becoming interested in hair and skin care products. The presence of small- and large-scale manufacturers across the region has also enhanced awareness and generated a higher need for personal care products. Furthermore, the different manufacturers in North America have adopted a single strategy of health and cosmetic products. The regional manufacturers seem to have finally understood how the different sectors in cosmetic and personal care are intertwined. This has facilitated the expansion of the market in different ways. In addition, $1.7 billion worth of hair products were exported in 2022 by the United States, which is also the largest exporter of them in North America. I would assume that the primary reason is that the demand for personal care products within the region has been steadily increasing. In addition, the need to protect the skin and hair of people from dust and pollution has increased due to the growing retail sector and awareness among the people. It seems to me that these factors are pivotal in determining the demand for keratin in North America throughout the entire forecast period.

Key Takeaways:



Consumer demand for natural and organic personal care products is increasing the keratin market.

Advancements in technology and the increasing sophistication of end-products are expected to expand the market.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market. The increasing demand for different natural keratin products from various top beauty brands in North America is predicted to boost the regional market. Emerging trends show that many beauty brands are integrating natural keratin in their hair products as well as other parts of their skincare regimens.

