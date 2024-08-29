Ethos Announces Upcoming $ETHOS Token Launch With Exclusive Incentives For Early Participants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







$ETHOS token launches on September 5, 2024, with 60 million $ETHOS in liquidity incentives for users and liquidity providers in the first 3 months.

Pre-launch users can earn 2,650 $ETHOS tokens by using the app, as well as win thousands of dollars via in-app trading competitions. Whitelist opportunity for 5 Different tiers of NFTs known as 'Magic NFTs' expected to arrive post-launch



Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos , an innovative on-chain, self-custody wallet and trading app, is set to launch its native $ETHOS token on September 5, 2024. Designed to combine the convenience of a centralized exchange with the security of decentralized self-custody, Ethos offers users a seamless trading experience without compromising on asset safety. With the launch heavily anticipated, Ethos is providing substantial liquidity incentives, with 60 million tokens reserved in the first 3 months. This will provide users with a reward for providing liquidity.

Ethos is redefining the decentralized finance landscape by offering a platform that merges the convenience of centralized exchanges with the unmatched security of self-custody. Ethos patent-pending Magic Key technology makes it easy to create a highly secure key to self-custody your own crypto assets. As part of this highly anticipated launch, Ethos is unveiling a series of incentives and opportunities aimed at rewarding early adopters and active users.(Disclaimer: there are no venture fund investors that own $ETHOS tokens to date and thus new purchasers of the $ETHOS token are NOT providing exits for them). With its community-centric approach, Ethos goal is that the token launch is accessible and fair to everyone. As such, the Ethos community will discover the price of the ETHOS token, not the company, through a Uniswap Liquidity Pool.

Leading up to the token launch, users of the Ethos app will have the opportunity to earn up to 2,650 $ETHOS tokens by engaging in specific activities within the app. Additionally, Ethos has released exciting trading competitions within the app, offering substantial prizes to participants with thousands of dollars up for grabs. Aligning with Ethos' commitment to the community, these competitions will be prominently featured on the app's market screen, ensuring that users can easily join in and stay updated.

In addition to the opportunity to earn tokens, Ethos is introducing a special series of NFTs, known as "Magic Key" NFTs to celebrate Ethos' unique Magic Key technology., with the exact date to be announced post-launch. These NFTs come in five distinct rarity tiers and offer immediate utility, including the ability to unlock additional liquidity pool tokens. As the Ethos ecosystem continues to expand, these NFTs will provide even greater value, serving as a cornerstone of the platform's growing community.

With their easy-to-use mobile app, Ethos features premier cross-chain swapping and a best-price execution router including access to ThorChain and 0x, with gasless transactions tentatively planned for 2025. In addition, Ethos is exploring Houdiniswap integration and adding a referral program, giving users more opportunities to earn rewards.

In short, Ethos' mission is to make decentralized finance more accessible and rewarding for everyone. Its focus has always been on creating a platform that empowers users by combining security with ease of use - a rarity in today's market. This token launch is just the beginning. We are looking forward to seeing our community interact, grow, and thrive together as we continue to innovate and expand our decentralized offerings.

For more information and to start earning up to 2,650 $ETHOS tokens now, users can download and use the application here:





About Ethos:

Ethos is an on-chain, self-custody wallet and trading app, providing users with a secure and convenient platform for cross-chain swapping, best-price execution, and soon, gasless transactions. Ethos ensures that users retain sole custody of their assets while enjoying a trading experience that rivals centralized exchanges. Learn more at





CONTACT: Media Contact: Owais Jadwat Luna PR ...