Itorizon Expands Global Footprint With New Branch Office In Sharjah To Strengthen Middle East Operations

ITOrizon, a global consulting leader, has opened a new office in Sharjah, UAE, to better serve clients in the Middle East.

- Shan Muthuvelu, President of ITOrizon IncSHARJAH, UAE, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITOrizon Inc., a global leader in IT supply chain ecosystem services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch office in Sharjah, UAE. This expansion is a strategic move to better serve the company's growing client base in the Middle East and to meet the increasing demand for advanced supply chain solutions in the region.Driving Supply Chain Digital Transformation in the Middle East:The Middle East is undergoing a significant transformation in supply chain management, driven by increased demand for industrial and warehousing spaces in countries like Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With Qatar's eased import costs, UAE's booming e-commerce sector, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the need for advanced supply chain solutions has never been greater. ITOrizon is poised to meet this demand by offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the region's evolving needs.ITOrizon's Commitment to Excellence:Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Atlanta, USA and with branch office in Bangalore, India, ITOrizon specializes in end-to-end supply chain solutions , including Strategy Consulting, Implementation, Integration Services, CloudOps, and 24/7 Managed Services.The new office in Sharjah will focus on delivering ITOrizon's full range of services, including end-to-end support for Oracle Cloud product suites and zero-code technology solutions. This expansion is part of ITOrizon's broader strategy to strengthen its global network and enhance its service delivery capabilities in key markets.Leadership Perspective"As we continue to expand our global footprint, the opening of our Sharjah office marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the global supply chain. In recent years, Middle East region has been at the forefront of digital transformation, and with our extensive expertise in SCM and UCBOS Zero-Code Technology, we are well-positioned to support businesses in their journey toward operational excellence and innovation, " said Shan Muthuvelu, President of ITOrizon Inc.About ITOrizon:ITOrizon is a global services company with over 10 years of experience in delivering excellence in supply chain processes, operational innovation, digitalization programs and zero-code solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with offices in Bangalore, India, and now Sharjah, UAE, ITOrizon specializes in end-to-end IT and supply chain ecosystem services.With expertise across the Top 3 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leaders, including Manhattan Associates, Oracle, and Blue Yonder, ITOrizon serves a growing roster of 80+ direct customers across 15+ countries, spanning 5 continents.

