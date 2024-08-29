PTC Announces Registration Is Open For The Top Talent Leadership Development Program With Columbia Business School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is excited to announce that applications are being accepted for the Top Talent Leadership Development Program, developed in partnership with Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE). This exclusive program is designed to empower executives with the skills and insights needed to confidently tackle the challenges of the evolving business landscape. Powered by, and in collaboration with CBSEE, the program aims to provide a transformative learning experience that prepares leaders to excel in today's dynamic and competitive environment.

As previously announced, the program, set to kick off at PTC'25, will span three days and is limited to 30 executive participants. The program will be led by distinguished professors and faculty directors, Malia Mason and Dan Wang. This exclusivity ensures an intimate and interactive learning environment, allowing executives to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and network with peers who share a commitment to driving organizational success and building their businesses into the future.

“At PTC, we are committed to supporting leadership excellence within our industry. This program, in partnership with Columbia Business School, represents a unique opportunity for executives to refine their skills and gain invaluable insights from some of the world's leading minds in business education. We believe that investing in leadership development is crucial for managing the complexities of the digital age, and we are excited to offer this to our members,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC.

Key program highlights include sessions on cultivating high-performing teams, strategic negotiation, adept navigation of multiple fronts, effective change leadership, breakthrough strategies, network building and leverage, and managing the workforce of the future. The program will be customized to leverage the expertise of Columbia Business School's distinguished faculty, industry practitioners, and coaches, emphasizing the applicability and real-world implementation of cutting-edge research.

To apply, please visit . Corporate sponsorships for multiple applicants are also available. Deadline for registration is Friday, 20 September 2024.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to the advancement of digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT globally, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at .

About Columbia Business School Executive Education

Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE) is at the forefront of business education, pioneering innovative curricula and thought leadership. With a commitment to academic excellence and real-world impact, CBSEE provides a transformative learning experience for future business leaders. Visit us at .

