Mccann Systems Celebrates Tenth Straight CI 40 Under 40 Winner: Matt Wall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is proud to announce that Matt Wall, Senior Field Applications Engineer, has been named to the prestigious Commercial Integrator 40 Under 40 list for 2024. The award marks the tenth consecutive year a McCann team member has been recognized with this honor, showcasing the company's continued commitment to excellence in the Pro AV industry.

Matt Wall is currently a field application engineer (FAE) on the McCann team and has been working for

McCann

for the past five years. As an FAE, he has been involved in many stages of the project - from early design to handling fine details of the project. He has worked on corporate headquarters with hundreds of conference rooms, multi-purpose rooms, boardrooms, live production setups, and sportsbooks. McCann specializes in custom commercial audiovisual integration projects, Matt's "favorite" to assist with.

Matt said of taking home a 2024 trophy, "Being named to the 2024 Commercial Integrator 40 Under 40 is an incredible honor. I'm excited to be recognized among such talented professionals and look forward to contributing even more to the AV industry."

Matt's achievement reflects McCann Systems' culture of innovation and continuous improvement. His skills and dedication have played a crucial role in helping McCann deliver turnkey AV solutions to its clients across multiple verticals, from unified communications

solutions for corporate environments to entertainment venues.

As McCann Systems celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to nurturing talent and advancing the AV industry through innovative and immersive solutions.

