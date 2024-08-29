Ceremonial Bill Signing Celebrates SC Construction Work Zone Driver's License Training Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC)

members and staff, along with Sen. Ross Turner (Greenville) and SCDOT Secretary Justin Powell, were excited to join Gov. Henry McMaster for a ceremonial bill signing

of the recently passed Operation Work Zone Awareness legislation. This

new law , requested by Carolinas AGC and sponsored by Sen. Turner and Rep. Gary Brewer, requires the Department of Motor (DMV) to establish a work zone safety training program. In addition, the DMV must require all new drivers to receive construction work zone safety training during the current eight-hour driver training course. With the passage of this legislation, SC became only the third state in the country to enact legislation that modernizes the state's driver training laws to incorporate construction work zone training.

"The legislature mandated in 2016 that we improve our state transportation infrastructure with the passage of the motor fuel user increase. In doing so, we have more construction zones than ever coupled with being one of the fastest growing states in the country.

This bill requires those who operate motor vehicles to be educated on what the laws are that govern the motoring public as they drive through these sites.

It's of the utmost importance that the men and women working in these highly dangerous projects make it home to their families each and every night.

In short, let 'em work, let 'em live," said Rep. Brewer (Charleston & Dorchester Cos.).

Upon passage of the legislation, CAGC

worked closely with the SCDMV and the driving training schools in the state to create the one-hour construction

work zone training video

that will now be required for all new drivers. The video includes information about work zone construction statistics, signage, and testimonies from several of our members and our partners at SCDOT and the SC Department of Public Safety.

"Working with the General Assembly to pass legislation that keeps our members safe is always a priority for Carolinas AGC, and this work zone driver training legislation is just another example of that. We hope this legislation will expose hundreds and hundreds of drivers for years to come on the importance of driving safely through a construction work zone" said Leslie Clark, COO, Carolinas AGC.

"I want to thank everyone who has had a hand in getting this important legislation signed by Governor McMaster," said CAGC Work Zone Task Force Subcommittee Chair Eric Yates with Balfour Beatty. "This requirement for new drivers in SC will make our work zones safer for both our hard-working construction folks and the traveling public."

