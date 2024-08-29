Prowess Software Services Recognized In Mulesoft 2024 Partner Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prowess Software Services Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prowess Software Services announced that it has been named a recipient of the

MuleSoft Partner Award in the AMER Above and Beyond category, for extraordinary commitment to customer success and dedication to providing exceptional support, responsiveness, and personalized service that has made a significant difference for MuleSoft teams and their joint customers.

These awards recognize MuleSoft Partners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and excellence in their collaboration with MuleSoft and their emphatic focus on customer success.

Comments in the News



"We are thrilled to be recognized as a

MuleSoft Partner of the Year," said Ajay Konda, Founder, Prowess Software Services. "This award is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovation using MuleSoft's advanced integration and automation tools. ProwessSoft is grateful for MuleSoft's steadfast support and looks forward to unlocking new possibilities together." "The

MuleSoft 2024 Partner of the Year awards recognize outstanding partners such as Prowess Software Services that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth," said John

Beauchamp, Executive Vice President, Americas, MuleSoft at Salesforce. "MuleSoft partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption, paving the way for better customer experiences."

ProwessSoft is dedicated to fostering scalable and sustainable businesses through a Total Integration Experience. The company utilizes its distinctive cross-enterprise integration expertise to accelerate customers' digital transformation journey and shape future-ready enterprises. For more information about ProwessSoft, visit prowesssoft .



