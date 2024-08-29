(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-of-its-kind thought leadership portal

Finopotamus, the only resource providing in-depth coverage exclusively to credit unions, announced the launch of its AI/ML Industry Leaders Forum , a knowledge portal focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML). Building on the success of its Payments Industry Leaders Forum and Digital Industry Leaders Forum , this latest Forum brings together thought leaders from around the industry to offer insights on this critically important topic.

Participants and their respective articles include:

Finopotamus Launches the 2024-25 AI/ML Industry Leaders Forum

Apiture: A 'Crawl, Walk, Run' Approach to AI Adoption

Cotribute: Using AI to Drive Outcomes and Efficiencies for Community Financial Institutions

CU NextGen: The AI Revolution: It's Time for Credit Unions to Lead the Charge

Eltropy: How AI is Reshaping Credit Union Operations and Member Experience

Finalytics: Revolutionizing Banking: How AI Agents Will Redefine Personalization and Transform Your Financial Decisions

Gemineye: Generative BI – The Next Evolution in Self-Service Business Intelligence

Hapax: Overcoming Compliance and Data Challenges in Financial Services with AI

Modelshop: Innovation and Inclusion in AI Credit Risk Models

Reseda Group: Collaborative Intelligence: Humans and AI Joining Forces in the Financial Sector

Scienaptic AI: Beyond Credit Scores: AI for an Inclusive Financial Future Tyfone: Tyfone's Srikanth Says 'AI Is Leveling Playing Field Between Haves, Have-Nots '

"This is our biggest Industry Leaders Forum so far, and with good reason," said Finopotamus Publisher John San Filippo. "Many credit union technologists we talk with are suffering from AI and ML overload. The inspired content from our team of experts provides credit union executives with a cutting-edge knowledge portal that can create meaningful change for credit union members."

San Filippo also noted that later this year, Finopotamus will launch its Core Processing Industry Leaders Forum. "The role of the core processor is changing in many ways," he said. "This Forum will give our readers a good look at where things stand now, but more importantly, an insightful view into the future."

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at .

