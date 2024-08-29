PCF Insurance Services Acquires Insurance Business Of Kentucky Health Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newest team deepens bench strength in Medicare, and life insurance solutions

PCF Insurance Services , a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today it has acquired the insurance business of Kentucky Health Solutions , based in Lexington, Kentucky.

"Our of the Kentucky Health Solutions team speaks to our strategic focus on expanding our footprint in key markets with insurance businesses that deepen our bench strength across our verticals," said PCF Insurance CEO Felix Morgan. "We want to ensure that every business we bring on has a long runway for growth ahead of them. By intentionally focusing on these types of transactions, we're setting the stage for our long-term profitability."

Because of its geographic proximity, the Kentucky Health Solutions team will join PCF Insurance's Louisville-based Maverick Insurance Group , which allows both businesses to expand its local service offerings and bring additional value to clients across the Bluegrass state and beyond.

Kentucky Health Solutions brings a portfolio of health and life insurance coverage solutions, including individual and family health, term and permanent life, and dental plans, that complement Maverick's property and casualty insurance solutions. Additionally, Kentucky Health Solutions serves as a trusted advisor to Medicare clients seeking affordable senior benefits coverage solutions that meet their individual health needs and support their lifestyle.

With 14 significant acquisitions completed thus far in 2024, PCF Insurance continues to cultivate an active M&A pipeline, seeking to acquire client-focused insurance businesses that desire to offer customers expanded coverage solutions, more competitive pricing, and value-add services like in-house risk management and claims advocacy.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 5,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on

Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on

Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit

pcfins for more information.

