Mosquito Joe® Shares Safety Tips As Mosquito-Borne Disease Emerges In U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Pest Control Company Urges Mosquito Prevention Amidst New EEE Case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe® , a Neighborly® company, is encouraging to take immediate action against mosquitoes after The Massachusetts Department of Public reported its first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a rare but potentially fatal disease. Health officials are raising concerns over the threat posed by this mosquito-borne as this latest case marks the third human instance of EEE in the U.S. this year, with New Jersey and Vermont reporting one case each earlier this month.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is caused by a virus found in North America and the Caribbean. The virus circulates between mosquitoes and birds typically found in freshwater swamp environments, with humans and horses being the incidental hosts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Humans and horses do not risk spreading the virus to others as they are both "dead-end" hosts.

The disease is rare, with only a few human cases reported annually, but it is very serious. Symptoms range from fever, chills and body aches, to neurological diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis. The CDC states about 30% of cases result in death. There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments available.

"Although EEE is rare, even a few cases are alarming," said David Price, A.C.E., Urban Entomologist at Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "It's essential that we all take preventive measures to protect ourselves and our families through proper mosquito control and other pest spreading diseases. Our focus at Mosquito Joe is on delivering effective solutions and raising awareness to help reduce any risk, especially as families continue to enjoy outdoor activities this summer."

EEE is one of several dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses, with the West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever also posing significant concerns in the United States. Mosquito Joe strives to help homeowners mitigate the risk of these diseases, offering the following essential tips to minimize mosquito populations:

Regularly empty containers like flowerpots, watering cans, and buckets, which can become mosquito breeding grounds. Store outdoor items that collect rainwater in covered areas or position them upside-down.Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks during evening hours. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing is advisable for comfort and visibility.Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Protect infants and young children with mosquito netting or screens.Mosquitoes struggle to fly in windy conditions. Setting up outdoor fans can create a breeze that deters these pests from infesting your space.Keep your lawn mowed and debris-free, as tall grass and leaf piles can harbor mosquitos. Ensure swimming pools are clean, well-circulated, and covered when not in use.Fit screens on all open windows and doors to prevent mosquitos and other pests from entering your home.If you're worried about a mosquito or other pest infestations, consider hiring a professional pest control company, like Mosquito Joe, to eliminate the bugs from the yard.

For more information about Mosquito Joe and mosquito and other pest-preventive measures, visit MosquitoJoe .

About Mosquito Joe®:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and exterior pests from customer's yards and preventing them from invading inside their homes, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®,

the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through

Neighborly

and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Media Contact:

Bridget Roberts,

Fishman

Public Relations, 847-945-1300,

[email protected]

SOURCE Mosquito Joe