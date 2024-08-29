(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gluten Free Beer by Product Type (Ale, Craft Beer, Lager), Packaging (Bottled, Can), Raw Material - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gluten Free Beer Market size was estimated at USD 12.22 billion in 2023, USD 14.13 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.77% to reach USD 34.07 billion by 2030. Market Dynamics Drivers

Growing incidence of celiac disease globally

Rising number of health-conscious consumers and awareness on gluten free products globally Increasing lifestyle changes in emerging economies and availability across numerous retail stores Restraints Probable negative impact on health Opportunities

Increasing promotional activities among manufacturers to increase consumer awareness Emerging product innovations and technologies in the market Challenges Lack of clarity on government regulations related to alcohol consumption

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Gluten Free Beer Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include ALT BREW, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Armored Cow Brewing Co., Aurochs Brewing Co, Bard's Brewing, BC Brewery, Bierly Brewing, Brewery Rickoli, Burning Brothers Brewing, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Greens Beers, Hahn Brewers, Hope Beer, New Planet Beers, and St. Peter's Brewery Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Gluten Free Beer Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Type



Ale



Craft Beer

Lager

Packaging



Bottled

Can

Raw Material



Barley



Corn



Millet Sorghum The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments. The report addresses key questions such as

What is the market size and forecast of the Gluten Free Beer Market?

Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Gluten Free Beer Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Gluten Free Beer Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Gluten Free Beer Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Gluten Free Beer Market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Gluten Free Beer Market, by Region

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing incidence of celiac disease globally

5.1.1.2. Rising number of health-conscious consumers and awareness on gluten free products globally

5.1.1.3. Increasing lifestyle changes in emerging economies and availability across numerous retail stores

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Probable negative impact on health

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing promotional activities among manufacturers to increase consumer awareness

5.1.3.2. Emerging product innovations and technologies in the market

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of clarity on government regulations related to alcohol consumption

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Market Trend Analysis

5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.7. Regulatory Framework

6. Gluten Free Beer Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ale

6.3. Craft Beer

6.4. Lager

7. Gluten Free Beer Market, by Packaging

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bottled

7.3. Can

8. Gluten Free Beer Market, by Raw Material

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Barley

8.3. Corn

8.4. Millet

8.5. Sorghum

9. Americas Gluten Free Beer Market

10. Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Beer Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gluten Free Beer Market

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player

13. Competitive Portfolio



ALT Brew

Anheuser-Busch Companies

Armored Cow Brewing Co.

Aurochs Brewing Co.

Bard's Brewing

BC Brewery

Bierly Brewing

Brewery Rickoli

Burning Brothers Brewing

Duck Foot Brewing Co.

Greens Beers

Hahn Brewers

Hope Beer

New Planet Beers St. Peter's Brewery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

