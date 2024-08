The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Brings Back ‘Do You #Knowmyeloma?’ For Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Blood Cancer Awareness Month coming up this September, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is reviving and amplifying its highly successful #kNOwMyeloma campaign, centering on the question: "Do You Know Myeloma?"



The U.S. designated September as Blood Cancer Awareness Month in 2010 to create awareness, increase fundraising, and support patients affected by all types of blood cancers.

The IMF's goal is to foster active and interactive participation by motivating individuals to ask questions and to educate themselves about multiple myeloma, and by encouraging them to share these learnings with their communities via social media.

By educating those who have no knowledge of myeloma while engaging with individuals living with the disease, the IMF hopes to raise awareness about multiple myeloma within the broader blood cancer community. The IMF also aims to inspire the myeloma community to continue advocating for those impacted by the disease.

Through this myeloma educational campaign for Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the IMF hopes to meet the objectives of its two-pronged approach: KNOW Myeloma and NO Myeloma.

1. KNOW Myeloma : The IMF aims to educate both the general public and those living with the disease by:



Informing them on symptoms, early diagnosis, tests and staging, and other essential information about myeloma

Making them aware of the IMF's wealth of myeloma-related resources and publications , both in print and online and the IMF's InfoLine team , which addresses myeloma-related questions and concerns

Raising awareness on the high incidence of myeloma among those of African descent

Affirming the IMF Support Group team's crucial role in empowering patients and care partners with information, insight, and hope Providing vital information and helpful advice on self-care for care partners

2. NO Myeloma : The IMF hopes to eradicate the disease by inspiring people to advocate for the IMF's mission of working toward prevention and a cure through:



Disseminating information about the IMF's research initiatives, and other major developments in multiple myeloma research

Raising awareness of existing as well as new and breakthrough treatment options , such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibody immunotherapy

Providing information about the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG)

Affirming the Global Myeloma Action Network's (GMAN) important global mission and goals in improving access to medicine and treatment; increasing myeloma awareness; and building capacity for patients, patient advocates, and myeloma organizations across the globe

Advocating for early detection and diagnosis among African Americans, who are at a higher risk for myeloma

Spreading the word about the M-Power Project and its objectives: improving the short- and long-term outcomes of African American myeloma patients and breaking down barriers for the African American myeloma community

Presenting the latest updates on ongoing clinical trials and FDA drug approvals for the treatment of myeloma Increasing fundraising efforts for the IMF's research initiatives

Throughout BCAM, the IMF will share information about multiple myeloma based on its four pillars-Research, Education, Support, and Advocacy-while highlighting the crucial role of fundraising in fulfilling the IMF's mission of improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.

Coinciding with Blood Cancer Awareness Month is the inaugural signature IMF Myeloma Cures fundraiser, the IMF Iceland Cycling Expedition (ICE) -a 6-day 5-night fundraiser biking tour set to take place from August 29-September 3, 2024, in Reykjavik and around Iceland.

ICE will include a team of twelve participants who have been individually raising funds for the IMF'S vast Research portfolio. These IMF cyclists will embark on an unforgettable journey of adventure and purpose, as they take part in this exclusive bike tour of the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland with the goal of finding a cure for myeloma.

Also in September, the annual Support Group Leaders Summit will be celebrating its 25th anniversary - a monumental celebratory event which will take place from September 12-15, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

The IMF invites you to participate in the following Facebook LIVE events throughout September. To RSVP, visit the IMF Facebook page.

September 3, Tuesday: Live Q&A with Dr. Urvi Shah

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST

Join Dr. Urvi A. Shah (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center -New York, NY) for a live Q&A about myeloma and nutrition. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the importance of proper nutrition for myeloma patients.

September 13, Friday: Live Q&A Drs. Joseph Mikhael and S. Vincent Rajkumar

10:15 a.m. -10:45 a.m. PST; 12:15pm-12:45pm CDT

Join IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael and IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar as they go live from the 25th Annual Support Group Leaders Summit. Ask your myeloma questions and get answers from the experts!

September 18, Wednesday: Live Q&A with IMF Nurse Leadership Board Members Beth Faiman, Donna Catamero, and Tiffany Richards

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST

The IMF Nurse Leadership Board goes live! Join Beth Faiman PhD, RN, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN®, FAAN; Donna Catamero, ANP-BC, OCN, CCRC; and Tiffany Richards PhD, ANP-BC, AOCNP® as they go live from the annual Nurse Leadership Board meeting. Ask your myeloma questions and get answers about nursing care.

Explore the IMF's Blood Cancer Awareness Month website for infographics on myeloma facts, research breakthroughs in myeloma treatment, and inspirational stories of hope and resilience from those living with the disease. We encourage you to download them from the IMF's social media tool kit and share them in social media while using the hashtag #kNOwMyeloma .

At the IMF, we believe that knowledge is power and shared knowledge builds a resilient and hopeful community. Together, we will make an impact across the myeloma community.

No gesture for Blood Cancer Awareness Month is too small. All actions add to the campaign's momentum, its ability to impact those living with blood cancers, and to raise funds toward prevention and a cure for multiple myeloma.

Learn how to get involved and follow the hashtag #kNOwMyeloma on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells-white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

