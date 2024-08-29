Great Place To Work Announces The 2024 Best Workplaces In Asia Representing 6.9 Million Employee Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research shows how companies with high-trust cultures have an advantage in the AI era.

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in AsiaTM for 2024. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 2.7 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 6.9 million employees from across the region. Employees reported their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For AllTM workplace experience , where all employees feel included no matter who they are or what they do.

Companies on the list in 2024 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption - including the rise of generative AI.

In a market survey of more than 7,000 employees across Asia and the Middle East, Great Place To Work found that less than half of employees (49%) say their organization is training them on the risks and benefits of using AI tools at work and only 46% said their employer was investing in training them on AI tools.

However, at the Best WorkplacesTM, 89% of employees report that their company celebrates people who try new ways of doing things - 27 points higher than the 62% of employees who said the same at typical workplaces in Asia.

When employees say their company celebrates people who try new things, they are 69% more likely to adapt quickly to change and 18% more likely to give extra effort on the job - both key elements of a culture that can quickly add AI tools.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies prove that investing in people can lead to better outcomes for business and better outcomes for the planet.”

The top 30 in the multinational category:



DHL ExpressHiltonCiscoHiltiApparel GroupIHGTeleperformanceAbbVieAl Dabbagh GroupGastronomica MEAgilent TechnologiesAstraZenecaStrykerAccentureProtivitiChalhoub GroupHPMedtronicCapellaCadenceMicronAmgenSyngentaEricssonMaerskAdobeMastercardBDP InternationalTakedaSalesforce

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here:



Read about trends across these companies:



About the 2024 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Best Workplaces in Asia List by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying over 2.7 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of nearly 6.9 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, or Vietnam during 2023 or early 2024.

Companies rank in three size categories: small and medium (50–499 employees), large (500+ employees), and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. Multinationals must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with either 40% of its total workforce, or more than 5,000 employees located outside their headquarters country.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram , or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

Attachments



Employees With Opportunities to Innovate More Likely To Trust Their Leaders At Best Workplaces in Asia, Positive Experiences With Managers Builds Trust

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574 ...