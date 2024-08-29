Hardware Encryption Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2030: Concerns Of Secure Key Storage And Protection In Hardware Encryption 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption by Product (External Hard Disk Drive, Inline Encryptor, Internal Hard Disk Drive), Architecture (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits, Field-Programmable Gate Arrays), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hardware Encryption Market size was estimated at USD 295.80 million in 2023, USD 311.03 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% to reach USD 427.08 million by 2030. Key Market Dynamics Drivers

Increasing regulatory standards and data privacy compliances

Rising concern about critical data worldwide Increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices Restraints High upfront costs for acquiring and implementing the necessary hardware components Opportunities

Technological advancement and innovation in hardware encryption Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services Challenges Concerns of secure key storage and protection in hardware encryption

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Hardware Encryption Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Atos SE, Broadcom, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DataLocker, Dell Technologies, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Futurex LP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Imperva, Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines, Kanguru Solutions, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., KIOXIA Singapore Pte. Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Sophos Limited, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, and WinMagic.

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments. The report addresses key questions such as

What is the market size and forecast of the Hardware Encryption Market?

Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Hardware Encryption Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Hardware Encryption Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Hardware Encryption Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Hardware Encryption Market?

