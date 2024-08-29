Blessed & Cursed” Earns Raving Reviews From Amazon Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Toni Hawkins ' Sequel to The Gifted Series Gains Massive Praise From Readers.Toni Hawkins' Gifted Series continues to intrigue readers with the release of its second installment, "Blessed & Cursed." The novel, which shows the mystical world of Salem witches, has received an outpouring of positive reviews on Amazon, reflecting the growing appreciation for Hawkins' storytelling.Among the reviews is Christoffer J.'s thoughtful reflection on the book's writing and plot development: "The writing was great, and the plot moved along nicely. The author has a knack for concisely defining interpersonal dynamics, and their character development is excellent. I do not doubt that the writer's abilities will continue to grow and that the next book will be even better."Another anonymous reviewer shared their enthusiasm for the romantic elements in the story, stating, "This is a great romantic witch book!" The simplicity and charm of Hawkins' narrative seem to resonate with readers seeking a blend of romance and magic.A succinct yet affirming review from an Amazon purchaser simply states, "Great book!" The sentiment echoes the sentiments of those who have found satisfaction in the continuation of the Gifted Series.When asked about how she feels about the response received by her second book in the series, Hawkins elaborated, "I am simply overwhelmed. To be able to maintain the interest of readers and have them look forward to the third book is more than what I had imagined. I promise not to disappoint the readers this time too!”As the Gifted Series gains momentum with its second installment, Toni Hawkins remains committed to providing an enchanting experience for readers. She is currently working on the third book in the series. The reviews on Amazon serve as a testament to the growing popularity of the series, as well as the author's skill in writing a story that is celebrated by a wide audience.For further information, review copies, or interview requests, visit:Website URL:Email Address: ...Phone No: 240-760-0509About the AuthorToni Hawkins, aka Tonimaria Anne Hawkins, was born in Washington DC, and raised in Montgomery County Silver Spring.Hawkins began to do Administrative and Communications work just before going to the University of Maryland College Park to finish up her Bachelors in Communication. She's a member of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Sorority.Hawkins is a novelist of four books, two are fiction and the other two are nonfiction.Hawkins is currently working on her fifth book, the third book in the Gifted Series.

