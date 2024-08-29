Google Meet introduces new feature driven by Gemini AI called ‘Take notes for me’

(MENAFN) Meet is introducing a new feature powered by Gemini AI called “Take notes for me,” which allows users to automatically capture meeting notes directly during video calls. Initially announced by the tech giant in September, this update is now being rolled out to select Google Workspace users starting today.



The “Take notes for me” feature simplifies the note-taking process by automatically recording key points from meetings and sharing them with attendees. The meeting owner's Google Drive will automatically save these notes, making them accessible to everyone included in the calendar invite within the organization. Additionally, for those who join the meeting late, a “summary thus far” function will provide an overview of the discussion, allowing them to catch up without interrupting the ongoing conversation.



In a blog post discussing the new tool, Google acknowledged the difficulties of staying engaged in meetings while simultaneously trying to document the discussions and follow-up tasks. They stated, “Take notes for me” can be particularly helpful in these situations, allowing users to focus on participation and engagement while ensuring that important information is accurately recorded for later reference.



The notes page will also include links to meeting transcripts and recordings, should users choose to enable these options. This feature aims to enhance the overall meeting experience by enabling participants to be more present while ensuring that crucial details are preserved for future follow-up and record-keeping.

