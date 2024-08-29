McArthurGlen Designer Outlets: Proudly Partnered with Emirati Women’s Day 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) McArthurGlen Group, Europe’s leading developer and manager of Designer Outlets with presence in eight countries across Europe and Canada, proudly sponsored the recent “Empowering Generations, Strengthening the Nation” event. Held on August 28th in SLS Dubai Hotel, this inspiring event brought together pioneering Emirati women from various fields to celebrate their remarkable achievements, exchange valuable insights, and discuss the bright future of women in the UAE.

Inspiring keynote speeches and dynamic panel discussions took center stage with accomplished Emirati women sharing their remarkable journeys, challenges, and successes. Established in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, this prestigious annual celebration highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and the vital contributions of women in shaping the nation’s future.

"Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the strength and resilience of women driving change and progress in the UAE," said Sabina Piacenti, International Markets Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlets. "We are honoured to have been a key sponsor of this significant event, which resonates with our commitment to empowering individuals at every level. The celebration perfectly embodied McArthurGlen’s values by honoring the contributions and leadership of Emirati women across diverse sectors, from business and government to arts, education, and beyond."

Sumeera Bahl, Director, DDP Group, shared, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to McArthurGlen Designer outlets for joining us in celebrating Emirati Women’s Day and recognizing the remarkable women who have shaped this great nation. This event honoured the resilience, strength, and achievements of Emirati women, who inspire us daily. Our Chief Guest, the world’s first Emirati female wildlife photographer, along with the leading women in fields such as business, travel, tourism, and hospitality, who graciously shared their time, exemplified their commitment and unwavering dedication to progress and empowerment. They stand as pillars of strength for this nation.”

The UAE and the GCC are key source markets for McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, consistently topping recorded tax-free sales. This strong connection to the region further reinforces the importance of its support for Emirati Women’s Day. The event provided a valuable opportunity to celebrate the contributions of women who have had a profound impact on the UAE and its global standing. The brand’s involvement in this event aligns with its core values of empowerment, diversity, and inclusivity.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlets continues its journey together with its Trade Representation Office in the GCC – Buzz Travel Marketing Middle East. The brand remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower women and promote diversity and the success of the event has reinforced the importance of these values. The McArthurGlen Group looks forward to future opportunities to celebrate and uplift the voices of women in the UAE and beyond.



