Moglix Brings Quick Commerce to B2B with Next-Day Delivery

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 29, 2024 - Moglix, the leading B2B e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its Next-Day Delivery (NDD) service — a breakthrough in the B2B landscape. This service is live in twelve major Indian cities and has a corridor expansion plan for forty cities in the next six to twelve months.

Through this initiative, Moglix is addressing a critical pain-point in the B2B sector: long delivery period. Moglix is changing customer expectations and creating a new bar for efficiency by cutting the delivery timeline from the industry standard of 72-96 hrs. to a new normal of 12-24 hours.

In the coming months, the NDD service will grow to include over 10,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) in forty cities. This swift expansion is a result of the growing demand in India's quick commerce market, which is expected to grow to a valuation of USD 5.5 billion by 2025.

The NDD service from Moglix is a direct response to the changing needs of businesses, especially small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), who largely depend on prompt delivery of industrial goods. Through the removal of obstacles in the supply chain and the application of technology, Moglix is enabling companies to improve productivity and streamline operations.

“At Moglix, data drives our innovation. Our analysis showed that 25% of our orders come from 12 major urban centers, where growth rates surpass the national average, but conversion rates were lower. This insight led us to develop our Next-Day Delivery service. It’s more than just faster delivery; it’s about transforming the B2B e-commerce experience. By pioneering this service, we’re setting a new industry standard and enhancing the efficiency of India’s industrial sector. Supporting the 'Viksit Bharat' vision, our focus is on transforming supply chain and procurement processes with innovation, speed, and customer centricity,” said Mr. Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix.

To deliver on the promise of next-day delivery, Moglix has undertaken a comprehensive operational overhaul. By streamlining internal processes, fostering stronger partnerships with suppliers, and investing in cutting-edge technology, it has optimized its supply chain for speed and efficiency. A dedicated logistics team, coupled with advanced systems for demand forecasting, route optimization, and real-time tracking, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. This strategic approach has enabled Moglix to significantly reduce delivery times, enhancing customer satisfaction and setting a new industry standard for B2B e-commerce.

Moglix is committed to expanding this feature to larger businesses in order to increase productivity and efficiency. Leading the way in B2B e-commerce worldwide, Moglix provides unmatched value that propels the B2B industry's expansion and efficiency.





