(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 29, 2024 – Salam, a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, and Emaar Executive for Information Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration and exploring potential opportunities in the fields of telecommunications and information technology. This agreement is designed to leverage the capabilities of both companies in the design, development, and maintenance of telecommunications networks, security systems, and data centers, in addition to offering a range of services including internet, communications, cybersecurity, and satellite services.



The MoU outlines several key areas where the two companies will strive to achieve the highest levels of excellence and quality in all joint projects. As part of this agreement, the parties will collaborate on providing a variety of services, including the development of network routing solutions, data center networks, collaboration and video conferencing solutions, and wireless solutions. Additionally, the collaboration will extend to areas such as design, active support, and maintenance, as well as data center services including UPS, cooling, electrical and mechanical systems, data center design and support, operations and maintenance, white space management, and ELV design and maintenance, alongside infrastructure preparation for buildings and sites, including surveillance cameras, security systems, and necessary system connections.



For its part, Salam will provide internet and communication services, local and international connectivity, satellite services (VSAT), cybersecurity, managed services, voice services (SIP), and cloud services.



Commenting on the MoU signing, Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, said: "This agreement represents an important step towards enhancing our collaboration with Emaar Executive for Information Technology. We are committed to delivering innovative telecommunications solutions that meet market demands and contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. We believe this partnership will lead to the development of pioneering projects in the telecommunications and IT sectors, empowering both public and private sector initiatives across various fields."



Abdullah Mohammed Al-Maamer, CEO of Emaar Executive for Information Technology, added: "We are pleased with this partnership with Salam. We look forward to achieving significant accomplishments through the unification of our efforts and the exchange of expertise, which will contribute to delivering high-quality services and solutions that meet our clients' needs and support the growth of our business."



The MoU is a first step towards implementing joint projects that aim to foster innovation and growth in the telecommunications and IT sectors in the region.



