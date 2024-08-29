Egypt raises imports of Israeli natural gas amid domestic supply shortages

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of August, Egypt's imports of Israeli natural have surged by 18 percent, reaching approximately one billion cubic feet per day. This increase is notable compared to the 850 million cubic feet per day imported last July. The rise in imports comes as Egypt faces high domestic demand for during the summer months, coupled with a shortfall in local production. The country's efforts to mitigate the impact of these shortages have included implementing electricity load shedding programs to manage the strain on its infrastructure.



To address these challenges, the Egyptian government has taken proactive measures, including a June agreement to purchase 21 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, in addition to five spot cargoes secured in July. These steps aim to bolster the country’s energy supply and reduce reliance on intermittent electricity load shedding. The recent uptick in imported gas from Israel has been attributed to decreased domestic demand in Israel during August, which has allowed for increased exports to Egypt. In addition to Israeli gas, Egypt's national gas network also benefits from about 300 million cubic feet of gas per day from shipments arriving at the port of Aqaba.



Despite these efforts, Egypt's daily natural gas needs remain around 6.2 billion cubic feet, while its domestic production stands at approximately 4.6 billion cubic feet per day. The government is working towards increasing local production to 5 billion cubic feet per day by the end of the year, aiming to stabilize the energy supply and reduce reliance on imported gas. This strategic approach is part of a broader plan to ensure energy security and meet growing demand amid fluctuating production and consumption patterns.



