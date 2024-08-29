Truepill Partners With Scriptdrop To Offer Same-Day Prescription Delivery, Expanding Patient Choice And Convenience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership enables Truepill users to receive medications in just two hours, integrating ScriptDrop's delivery service into Truepill's digital pharmacy platform

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truepill, the leading digital healthcare connecting technology, clinical services and national pharmacy infrastructure to power first-in-kind patient experiences, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ScriptDrop, a healthcare company known for its nationwide prescription access. This collaboration will integrate ScriptDrop's same-day prescription delivery service into Truepill's platform, offering patients unmatched convenience and flexibility in their healthcare journey.

Through this partnership, Truepill is enhancing its fulfillment network by offering patients the flexibility to select their preferred retail pharmacy for medication delivery, leveraging ScriptDrop's swift two-hour service. This development ensures that patients can continue to rely on their trusted local pharmacies while experiencing the added convenience of expedited delivery. By integrating ScriptDrop's extensive pharmacy network, Truepill is strengthening its service offerings and creating additional opportunities for pharmacies to engage directly with consumers. This collaboration also supports a seamless integration between local pharmacies and Truepill's expanded delivery capabilities, enriching the overall patient experience.

"By integrating ScriptDrop's efficient same-day delivery service into our comprehensive digital pharmacy platform, we are empowering patients with more choices that cater to their individual needs and therapy requirements, ensuring a seamless, reliable experience from prescription to doorstep," said Paul Greenall, CEO of Truepill. "This collaboration with ScriptDrop marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver patient-centered healthcare and is a testament to why Truepill continues to be the first choice for life sciences leaders seeking to provide patients with frictionless access to their medications paired with the highest quality multi-modal pharmacy support."

The integration of ScriptDrop's services into Truepill's platform will ensure a fully digital, streamlined process, minimizing complexity for patients. ScriptDrop will manage all logistics, providing a smooth and dependable delivery experience that aligns with Truepill's dedication to innovative, patient-focused healthcare.

Truepill's pre-built Virtual Pharmacy platform enables partners to launch an end-to-end direct pharmacy experience inclusive of intake, fulfillment and wraparound patient services, reducing prescription abandonment, decreasing time to fill, and improving overall patient adherence. The platform combines seamless patient onboarding with an e-commerce checkout experience, all of which can be white-labeled and configured to meet the needs of Truepill's customers. The partnership with ScriptDrop expands Truepill's fulfillment options to now offer same day delivery nationwide, in addition to retail pick-up and mail order fulfillment through Truepill's pharmacies.

"We are excited to partner with Truepill to redefine the way patients access their medications," said Amanda Epp, CEO of ScriptDrop. "This collaboration allows us to integrate our industry-leading delivery solutions with Truepill's innovative digital health platform, providing patients with an unparalleled level of convenience and choice. By combining our strengths, we're setting a new standard for prescription delivery, ensuring that patients receive their medications quickly and seamlessly, all while continuing to trust the pharmacies they know and rely on."

This partnership between Truepill and ScriptDrop represents a significant leap forward in digital healthcare delivery, offering patients enhanced choice, speed, and convenience in managing their prescriptions.

About Truepill

Truepill powers the future of healthcare by delivering modern, first-in-kind digital health experiences and patient services with their partners. Founded in 2016, Truepill's B2B solutions include its Virtual Pharmacy digital experience, patient services to drive adherence, engagement, quality and performance, and URAC accredited nationwide pharmacy fulfillment. Truepill's modular, scalable solutions enable leading healthcare organizations to deliver world-class care and improve patient health outcomes via convenient, accessible, consumer-centric experiences. Learn more at

.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2017, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. To date, the company has made over 14 million deliveries across the U.S.

