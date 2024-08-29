Americase And Shmuel De-Leon Energy Announce The Upcoming Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium November 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-day interactive event will feature live demonstrations of battery safety testing and expert-led discussions on the latest in battery safety, regulations, and trends

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Ltd are excited to announce the return of the Safely Charging Ahead: Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium

scheduled for November 18-19, 2024. Taking place at Americase's facility in Waxahachie, Texas (near Dallas), this comprehensive event will offer insights into current and future lithium-ion battery safety practices, regulatory changes impacting battery storage and transportation, testing techniques, facility readiness, battery recycling strategies, and more.

Expert Panel Discussion: Navigating the Current and Future Landscape of Lithium-ion Batteries - part of the symposium agenda lineup.

Live testing demonstrations - part of the battery symposium agenda lineup.

Throughout the two-day symposium, attendees can expect panel discussions, interactive workshops, and live demonstrations led by renowned industry experts. Key topics will include updates on emerging regulations and standards such as SAE G-27, SAE J3303 and UN IWG; guidelines for on-site battery storage outlined in the IFC 2024, ICAO's state of charge restrictions, recent modifications to dangerous goods shipping and packaging regulations, end-of-life management strategies for lithium batteries, and strategies for facility readiness against potential thermal runaway events. Twelve industry experts will deliver their insights in eleven sessions, fostering interactive discussions where attendees can seek answers to their most pressing questions.

"In our pursuit of enhancing energy density, safety should never take a back seat – a single mishap can set a company back by years," explains Shmuel De-Leon, Founder and CEO of Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. "This is the motivation behind Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Energy hosting the Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium, where we aim to equip attendees with the latest practical tools and knowledge to mitigate the risk of battery-related incidents. We invite everyone to take advantage of this invaluable opportunity."

"We have crafted these interactive sessions and selected speakers to tackle various battery safety challenges from multiple perspectives, catering to different roles across the industry," states Robby Kinsala, President and CEO of Americase. "Our discussions will confront many challenging questions while addressing the diverse needs of professionals in the battery sector spanning various industries."



The two-day registration cost is $1,100. An optional DOT certification training course is offered on November 19 for an additional $300. Early bird pricing is available until September 18 with the registration cost $1,000. See registration and the full event agenda .

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase

is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

About Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd.

Founded in 2010 and located in Hod-Hasharon, Israel, Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. provides battery consulting services to customers around the world. Led by internationally-renowned battery expert, Shmuel de-Leon,

the company develops unique battery and battery-related products – and the services needed to support them. These unique products and services are designed to save customers time, effort, and resources, creating the most optimal battery solution possible. The need for EV, ESS, and portable applications is the driving force behind the strong demand for battery solutions, and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. works with more than 2,500 customers around the world to meet that demand.

