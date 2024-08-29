(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global growth boosts demand for industrial counterweights, crucial for stability, load balance, and safety in machinery. By reducing vibrations and improving performance, counterweights help meet safety regulations and maximize operational efficiency.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Insights (FMI), the industrial counterweight market is expected to reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2024. A CAGR of 5.6% is projected for the market in 2034, reaching USD 13.5 Billion . The industrial counterweight market is expected to be impacted by technological advancements in materials and manufacturing. Counterweights can be made more efficient and perform more effectively with advances in fabrication capabilities and manufacturing techniques.



Smart technologies, for instance, sensors and IoT are currently being explored as possible ways to integrate these technologies into counterweights. In addition to optimizing safety and efficiency, these devices can monitor balance, weight, and performance distribution in real time.

In recent years, eco-friendly and sustainable counterweights have gained much attention. A reduced environmental impact can be achieved by investigating alternative materials and manufacturing processes. As automation and robotics become more prevalent, counterweights are being developed to fit their specific requirements. To ensure smooth and efficient operation, precision balance and stability are essential

The demand for industrial counterweights has increased as renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, become more popular. It is particularly important that wind turbines are counterbalanced precisely to ensure they operate efficiently and safely. Customers often request counterweight solutions that are customized to their machine and application specifications. Manufacturers are providing flexible and customized offerings to meet the needs of diverse industries.

Global supply chains and e-commerce have affected industrial counterweight distribution and availability. Manufacturers' logistics and supply chain management may have to change due to changes in the industry. Heavy loads can be lifted more easily with counterweights in cranes and elevators. Lifting a load becomes more efficient with counterweights since they apply an opposing force. The counterweight aids in balancing and offsetting the weight of the load by utilizing the principle of mechanical advantage.

Heavy machinery uses counterweights to balance its weight distribution. During operation, they ensure that the machine remains stable by offsetting the weight of its components. Counterweights provide stability and safety by counterbalancing the weight on machines to prevent tilting, tipping, and excessive vibrations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



A 5.4% CAGR is predicted for the fixed counterweight segment by 2034.

The United States is expected to increase at a 5.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The United Kingdom market experienced a 4.9% CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

By 2034, China is projected to have a market size of USD 2.2 Billion . In the coming years, the concrete market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034.



“Technological advancements and the rise in automation will contribute to the growth of the industrial counterweight market. A focus on safety and regulatory changes will drive demand for the industrial counterweight market,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).







Competitive Landscape:

Industrial counterweight market players constantly introduce new products. In the industrial sector, mergers and acquisitions can directly impact the competitive landscape, affecting product offerings and market shares.

In December 2023, Tadano introduced its AC 5.250-2, bringing new levels of safety. Tadano's AC 5.250-2 all-terrain crane offers strong lifting capacity while being easy to transport. In addition to the prototype shown at Bauma in 2022, Tadano has incorporated several safety-related enhancements into the AC 5.250-2 that represent a significant upgrade.



Key Players Profiled in the Report:



Bharat Engineering Works

Bruckert Beton GmbH

Crescent Foundry Pvt Ltd.

EdgeTech Industries LLC

FARINIA S.A.

Frans Pateer B.V.

GALLIZO S.L.

LKAB Minerals Limited

Mars Metal Company

Shanxi Huaxiang Group Co.

Ultraray

So.me.fer. S.r.l.

Tenwinkel GmbH & Co.KG Toyota Material Handling

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global industrial counterweight market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the industrial counterweight market is segmented based on type (fixed counterweights, swinging counterweights), material (concrete, iron & steel), application (cranes, elevators, excavators, forklifts, grinding wheels, lifts), end-user (agriculture, construction, industrial manufacturing, logistics, marine, mining, renewables) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Industrial Counterweight Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Fixed Counterweights Swinging Counterweights

By Material:



Concrete Iron & Steel

By Application:



Cranes

Elevators

Excavators

Forklifts

Grinding Wheels Lifts

By End User:



Agriculture

Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Logistics

Marine

Mining Renewables



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



About the Industrial Automation Domain at Future Market Insights:

The Industrial Automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Según Future Market Insights (FMI), se espera que el mercado de contrapesos industriales alcance los 7.800 millones de dólares en 2024. Se proyecta una CAGR del 5,6 % para el mercado en 2034, alcanzando los 13.500 millones de dólares. Se espera que el mercado de contrapesos industriales se vea afectado por los avances tecnológicos en materiales y fabricación. Los contrapesos pueden hacerse más eficientes y funcionar de manera más eficaz con avances en las capacidades y técnicas de fabricación.

Actualmente, se están explorando tecnologías inteligentes, por ejemplo, sensores e IoT como posibles formas de integrar estas tecnologías en los contrapesos. Además de optimizar la seguridad y la eficiencia, estos dispositivos pueden monitorear el equilibrio, el peso y la distribución del rendimiento en tiempo real.

En los últimos años, los contrapesos ecológicos y sostenibles han ganado mucha atención. Se puede lograr un impacto ambiental reducido investigando materiales y procesos de fabricación alternativos. A medida que la automatización y la robótica se vuelven más frecuentes, se están desarrollando contrapesos para adaptarse a sus requisitos específicos. Para garantizar un funcionamiento suave y eficiente, el equilibrio de precisión y la estabilidad son esenciales

La demanda de contrapesos industriales ha aumentado a medida que las fuentes de energía renovable, como la energía solar y eólica, se vuelven más populares. Es particularmente importante que las turbinas eólicas estén contrapesadas con precisión para garantizar que funcionen de manera eficiente y segura. Los clientes a menudo solicitan soluciones de contrapeso que se personalicen según las especificaciones de su máquina y aplicación. Los fabricantes brindan ofertas flexibles y personalizadas para satisfacer las necesidades de diversas industrias.

Las cadenas de suministro globales y el comercio electrónico han afectado la distribución y disponibilidad de contrapesos industriales. La logística y la gestión de la cadena de suministro de los fabricantes pueden tener que cambiar debido a los cambios en la industria. Las cargas pesadas se pueden levantar más fácilmente con contrapesos en grúas y ascensores. Levantar una carga se vuelve más eficiente con contrapesos, ya que aplican una fuerza opuesta. El contrapeso ayuda a equilibrar y compensar el peso de la carga utilizando el principio de ventaja mecánica.

La maquinaria pesada utiliza contrapesos para equilibrar su distribución de peso. Durante el funcionamiento, garantizan que la máquina permanezca estable compensando el peso de sus componentes. Los contrapesos proporcionan estabilidad y seguridad al contrarrestar el peso de las máquinas para evitar inclinaciones, vuelcos y vibraciones excesivas.

Principales conclusiones del estudio de mercado:

. Se prevé una CAGR del 5,4 % para el segmento de contrapesos fijos en 2034.

. Se espera que Estados Unidos aumente a una CAGR del 5,8 % entre 2024 y 2034.

. El mercado del Reino Unido experimentó una CAGR del 4,9 % entre 2019 y 2023.

. Se prevé que para 2034, China tenga un tamaño de mercado de 2200 millones de USD.

. En los próximos años, se espera que el mercado del hormigón se expanda a una CAGR del 5,1 % entre 2024 y 2034.

“Los avances tecnológicos y el aumento de la automatización contribuirán al crecimiento del mercado de contrapesos industriales. Un enfoque en la seguridad y los cambios regulatorios impulsará la demanda del mercado de contrapesos industriales”, opina Nikhil Kaitwade, vicepresidente asociado de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Panorama competitivo:

Los actores del mercado de contrapesos industriales introducen constantemente nuevos productos. En el sector industrial, las fusiones y adquisiciones pueden afectar directamente el panorama competitivo, afectando la oferta de productos y las cuotas de mercado.

. En diciembre de 2023, Tadano presentó su AC 5.250-2, que aporta nuevos niveles de seguridad. La grúa todoterreno AC 5.250-2 de Tadano ofrece una gran capacidad de elevación y es fácil de transportar. Además del prototipo mostrado en Bauma en 2022, Tadano ha incorporado varias mejoras relacionadas con la seguridad en la AC 5.250-2 que representan una mejora significativa.

Actores clave perfilados en el informe:

. Bharat Engineering Works

. Bruckert Beton GmbH

. Crescent Foundry Pvt Ltd.

. EdgeTech Industries LLC

. FARINIA S.A.

. Frans Pateer B.V.

. GALLIZO S.L.

. LKAB Minerals Limited

. Mars Metal Company

. Shanxi Huaxiang Group Co.

. Ultraray

. S.r.l.

. Tenwinkel GmbH &

. Toyota Material Handling

Más información valiosa disponible:

Future Market Insights ofrece un análisis imparcial del mercado global de contrapesos industriales, que proporciona datos históricos de 2019 a 2023 y estadísticas de pronóstico de 2024 a 2034.

Para comprender las oportunidades del mercado, el mercado de contrapesos industriales se segmenta en función del tipo (contrapesos fijos, contrapesos oscilantes), material (hormigón, hierro y acero), aplicación (grúas, ascensores, excavadoras, carretillas elevadoras, muelas abrasivas, elevadores), usuario final (agricultura, construcción, fabricación industrial, logística, marina, minería, energías renovables) y región (América del Norte, América Latina, Europa occidental, Europa del Este, Asia meridional y el Pacífico, Asia oriental y Oriente Medio y África).

Análisis de la segmentación del mercado de contrapesos industriales:

Por tipo:

. Contrapesos fijos

. Contrapesos oscilantes

Por material:

. Hormigón

. Hierro y acero

Por aplicación:

. Grúas

. Ascensores

. Excavadoras

. Carretillas elevadoras

. Muelas abrasivas

. Ascensores

Por usuario final:

. Agricultura

. Construcción

. Fabricación industrial

. Logística

. Marina

. Minería

. Energías renovables

Por región:

. América del Norte

. América Latina

. Europa occidental

. Europa del Este

. Asia meridional y el Pacífico

. Asia oriental

. Oriente Medio y África

Acerca del dominio de automatización industrial en Future Market Insights:

El equipo de automatización industrial de Future Market Insights ofrece análisis experto, investigación que ahorra tiempo y recomendaciones estratégicas con el objetivo de proporcionar información auténtica y resultados precisos para ayudar a los clientes de todo el mundo. Con un repertorio de más de 100 informes y más de mil millones de puntos de datos, el equipo ha estado analizando la industria de manera lúcida en más de 50 países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona un breve análisis de las tendencias clave, incluido el panorama competitivo, el margen de beneficio y los esfuerzos de desarrollo de investigación.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

